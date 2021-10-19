White Deer and Pampa mourning the loss of students after rollover crash

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —An outpouring of love and compassion going towards White Deer and Pampa as the two small towns face a terrible tragedy after three kids were killed in a rollover crash near White Deer, while the fourth passenger, a 13-year-old remains hospitalized.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed the three who died as Kooper Preston of White Deer, Aydan Mooney of White Deer, and Luis Nevarez of Pampa.

Superintendent Scott Lucas of White Deer Independent School District said it has been a hard week and it came as such a shock to the small town and said Monday was especially tough with a lot of hurt hearts.

According to officials with White Deer ISD, the district has brought in crisis counselors from the Region 16 Education Services Center as well as area church leaders to speak with staff, students, and parents after this incident.

Superintendent Lucas said it’s been a big help having someone for students and staff to talk to.

“I think our students have good relationships with our adults in our school community and so I think with anything, just being comfortable being here at school and talking with a teacher, a coach, a sponsor, an administrator, and of course the counselors that we had. But just having someone that they connect with and be vulnerable,” added Lucas.

Superintendent Lucas said they have had outreach from other schools and communities on the High Plains that are sending their thoughts, prayers, and anything else that the district needs.

Texas DPS added that the driver of the car has yet to be determined as the crash is still under investigation by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.