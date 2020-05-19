Some local businesses struggle during pandemic, others say they have been going strong

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — While some places are struggling to stay afloat financially, others have been going strong throughout the pandemic.

Some area restaurants like The Bagel Place were able to get creative and utilize what they have.

“Grocery stores started really running low in there supplies. We saw an opportunity, we were able to get groceries and the grocery stores were not and so we decided we might as well sell what people are needing,” Tonya Graf, a Manager at The Bagel Place, explained.

For places like La Bella Pizza on Olsen, they said COVID-19 did not change much for them.



“It did affect our servers, but we did increase their pay to compensate their loss in tips and then we also kept them all on as phone people and things like that,” Jim Dewitz , Owner of La Bella Pizza on Olsen said.

Both places said having a restaurant set up for drive-thru orders definitely helped them.

“We are really kind of set up for this to begin with we’ve always been more geared toward to-go orders,” Dewitz said.

Both restaurants told us right now is the time for everyone to shop locally as a way to help support the local economy.

