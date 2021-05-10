While COVID-19 numbers continue to decrease, mother-daughter residents at senior living facility are able to finally reunite after 10 months apart

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Beverly Moody and her mother, Nena McSpadden, are residents at the Craig.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and required COVID-19 protocols and restrictions, Moody and McSpadden were not able to see each other for a time period of approximately ten months.

“It was like we were never going to see each other again,” said Moody.

“When you have something taken away from you, you appreciate it twice as much or more,” expressed Moody. She continued to share, “I have been coming to spend every weekend with my mother. And suddenly, I can’t see her or I could talk to her on the phone. That was it, and we were so sad. We would talk on the phone and say ‘I love you. I miss you. I miss you.'”

As she continued to describe her time without physically being able to see her mother, Moody said, “When it started, it was like a depression. Everything changed and changes are hard.” McSpadden then agreed.

Providing an additional perspective to the previous restrictions, an administrator at the Craig, Steve Schmidt, shared, “The hardest part for the residents was not get to see their loved ones. I mean, they were coming in almost daily and they had that opportunity to enjoy their loved ones or family. And when COVID hit, everything shut down.”

Schmidt continued to explain that in order to protect their residents, they had to shut everything down and could not allow for visitors.

However, as COVID-19 numbers began to dwindle, the placed restrictions slowly began to be lifted.

“At the Craig, we’re opening things up. Things are looking bright here,” said Schmidt.

At the time of the interview, Schmidt shared that the Craig’s dining facility had just reopened to all of their residents, allowing everyone to slowly begin reuniting.

Moody shared, “I do not tend to socialize. But now that I’m back in the dining room, I talk with my friends and my daughter came last week and we both went to see my mother.”

“The environments changed completely. I mean, when the residents are happy, the staff- we’re happy. You know, so just the fact that there’s smiles on people’s faces because they’ve seen your loved ones, the anticipation of seeing loved ones, has been awesome,” stated Schmidt.

While vaccinations are up, COVID-19 numbers seem to trending downwards, and things are beginning to return back to normal.

Moody shared with everyone that more than anything, she feels incredibly blessed to still have her mother. “I’m 73, and I don’t know if she wants to tell her age or not.” After receiving permission from her mother, Moody continued, “She’s 94 and I am so blessed to have her.”