Which Wich and Toot’n Totum to feed front-line workers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Which Wich Superior Sandwiches, located inside the Toot’n Totum Medical Center on Coulter, announced they will donate a meal to all front line workers at BSA and Northwest Texas Hospitals.

The sandwich shop will be delivering 3200 sandwiches, chips, cookies, and drinks throughout the week to thank hospitals.

“While we all look forward to a vaccine in the near future, we cannot ever forget the countless hours of dedication, and sheer determination shown by the frontline workers of our hospitals. They have worked tirelessly to not only take the best possible care of their patients, but to be there, in the absence of family members, to cast a human touch on both the patients and their families.” said Travis Wisenski, Toot’n Totum QSR Director. “Everyone employed at both of our hospitals have stepped up in ways that most of us will never understand. Our Team Members at Which Wich are honored to make every sandwich and package every meal, knowing where it is going. At this time of year, we cannot think of anyone more deserving than our front-line workers and we want to thank them on behalf of Which Wich and our parent company, Toot’n Totum.”