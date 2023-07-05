AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Getting in the water can be a great way to beat the heat.

Whether you’re at home or in public, escaping the rays of the summer sun can be dangerous if you’re not aware of certain risks.

“If you have a home pool, making sure that you have security apparatuses in place to keep your children and your pets, other people safe in that in that environment,” said Brian Kendall, M.D., an Emergency Medicine Physician at Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. “Having a gate or a fence surrounding the pool, having a pool cover that’s rated to be able to be fallen on to and it won’t sink down into the pool, making sure that you know somebody’s watching your children, whether that’s a babysitter, a family member, that they know the rules around the pool and not allowing kids to go outside unsupervised.”

Dr. Kendall told myhighplains.com that wearing a lifejacket or another approved floatation device anytime you’re in the water is imperative, and that includes catching some waves on a boat.

“Most adults don’t want to wear a life jacket, but it’s important that they at least know where they are and that you have enough for everybody on the boat. It’s also very important that there’s no drinking and boating either just like there’s no drinking and driving,” Dr. Kendall explained.

Another key tool in water safety: swimming lessons.

“Seek something like that out and try to make sure that your family is prepared in the event that somebody does fall into a pool,” Kendall stated.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, more children ages 1-4 die from drowning than any other cause of death, and it’s the second leading cause of unintentional injury death for children ages 5-14.

Just this year alone, 34 kids have drowned in Texas. The US as a whole averages 4,083 drowning deaths per year.

“I think a big misconception about drowning. What we see in the movies is that drowning is loud, that people who are drowning are making a lot of noise and they’re splashing around. Most of the time drowning is silent,” added Kendall. “The whole reason you’re drowning because you can’t breathe, right, you’re either underwater or your mouth is underwater, so you can’t make a sound. So most of the time, people have no idea that somebody is drowning until it’s too late.”

Dr. Kendall made the case that this is the key reason you should always have someone around as a lookout.

“If you do see somebody in the pool drowning, you can try a couple of different things. One is you want to make sure you either throw them a flotation device, or you take a flotation device into the water with you when you go to rescue them,” Kendall said.

For more information on drowning prevention, click here.