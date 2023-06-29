AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As the High Plains continues a hot and stormy summer, communities across the region are preparing to celebrate the Fourth of July with a range of festivities and fireworks displays.

MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks shows planned for the Amarillo area and around the High Plains in 2023.

Amarillo

Fireworks? Yes!

Fireworks will be on display in Amarillo at Hodgetown on July 3, as part of a celebration after the Amarillo Sod Poodles game against the Tulsa Drillers at 6:05 p.m. The accompanying free block party is expected to run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fireworks will also be shown on the Fourth of July, according to published information, at the Family Worship Center during its annual Fourth of July celebration, running from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Also in Amarillo over Independence Day Weekend will be the annual Will Rogers Range Riders Rodeo, ongoing until July 1.

Events in Amarillo on the Fourth of July include:

A neighborhood parade and picnic at Olsen School Park starting at 10 a.m.

A brunch event at Sa•vor from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A virtual Fourth of July 1M, 5K, 10K, 13.1 or 26.2 hosted by Moon Joggers

Canyon

Fireworks? Yes!

The City of Canyon will have fireworks on display on the Fourth of July at Paul Lindsey Park, and will also host a range of events on both July 3 and July 4 to celebrate the holiday.

On July 3 at 7 p.m., the “Kickin’ It in Canyon” concert with William Clark Green will be hosted in the WT First United Bank Parking Lot. Gates are expected to open at 6 p.m., with tickets $15 in advance and $20 at the gate.

On the Fourth of July, events in Canyon include:

The Canyon Lions Club Pancake Breakfast will be held at the Cole Community Center from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., with breakfast available for $5

The Fourth of July “Fair on the Square” will be held at the Downtown Canyon Square from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The 4th Avenue Firecracker Mile will begin at the Hampton Inn at 9:30 a.m. and continue toward the Downtown Canyon Square

The Canyon Independence Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the east end of 4th Avenue and travel west past the Downtown Canyon Square

Other Fourth of July celebrations across the Texas Panhandle include:

Childress

Fireworks? Yes!

While the City of Childress will not have an official fireworks show, the Childress Fire Department established an area for citizens to pop fireworks on the north side of Fair Park Stadium. Leading up to the Fourth of July citizens will be allowed to pop fireworks in the area from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. and then from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4.

There will also be a “Party in the Park” starting at 5 p.m. on the Fourth of July at the park in Childress, with a booth fee of $30.

Dalhart

Fireworks? Yes!

The City of Dalhart will host a Fourth of July celebration and fireworks display at the Pavillion and Rita Blanca Lake starting at 6 p.m.

Hereford

Fireworks? Yes!

The City of Hereford will host a parade and festival with a fireworks display on July 2. The parade through the downtown area is expected to start at 6 p.m. followed by a 7:30 p.m. festival at Hereford High School. The fireworks display will also be located at Hereford High School at dusk.

Pampa

Fireworks? Yes!

The City of Pampa will have a fireworks display as part of its all-day Fourth of July celebrations across the community, with events running from 8 a.m. until past sundown around the area.

Some of the events in the community on the Fourth of July include:

A 5K beginning at 8 a.m. at the Freedom Museum

A parade at 10 a.m. beginning at MK Brown

A turtle race at 12 p.m. at Recreation Park

A fishing derby

In New Mexico, the City of Clovis will also have an all-day event on the Fourth of July.

Clovis, N.M.

Fireworks? Yes!

The City of Clovis announced its “Smoke on the Water” event for the Fourth of July at the park at 21st and Mitchell Street, set to run from 11 a.m. until a fireworks display after sundown.

Events in the Fourth of July celebration include:

A 3v3 basketball tournament at 11 a.m.

A skateboarding contest at 2 p.m.

The “Freedom Car Show” from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Music from Jocks on Wheels at 4 p.m.

Clovis Aerial and Circus Arts at 5 p.m.

The mainstage band KSB from 6 p.m. to 8:40 p.m.

The fireworks display after 9 p.m.