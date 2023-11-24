AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As families and friends welcome the holiday season on the High Plains, many will take part in a broad range of classic Christmastime traditions through the end of the year. Some will bake holiday treats, others will turn on a favorite seasonal movie, and still others will head out into the community to take a look at colorful Christmas displays.

Here are a few key destinations around Amarillo that highlight the best and – literally – brightest Christmas lights and decorative displays.

Amarillo Botanical Gardens

The Amarillo Botanical Gardens will host its Christmas in the Gardens event on Nov. 30 as well as on multiple dates throughout December, including:

Dec. 1 – Dec. 3

Dec. 7 – Dec. 10

Dec. 14 – Dec. 23

Each day of the event will run from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., according to organizers. Admission will cost $10 for adults, while members and children under the age of five will be able to get into the event for free.

As described by the organizers, the event will feature a display of more than 500,000 lights that intertwine with the flora of the gardens, with multicolored light trails as well as picture opportunities with Santa Claus and The Grinch.

Bishop Hills

The Village of Bishop Hills Activities Committee announced that it will brighten the Amarillo area with its Christmas Lights Spectacular tour beginning on Dec. 1.

According to organizers, the lights will shine from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. beginning on Dec. 1 throughout Bishop Hills – located off Tascosa Road, northwest of W Loop 335 in Potter County – and will have the Amarillo Downtown Lions Club handing out candy and collecting monetary and eyeglass donations.

Organizers also noted that the Amarillo Downtown Lions Club will benefit from the donations collected during the lights tour. Acting as the club’s largest fundraiser of the year, the funds will go towards the organization’s activities, including sponsoring kids for the Texas Lions Camp, recycling eyewear, and the Texas Ramp Project.

Candy Cane Lane

“Candy Cane Lane” can be found on Gainsborough Street near the Westgate Mall.

As previously detailed on MyHighPlains.com, the display began in the 1990s when two residents made custom candy canes to line neighbors’ yards. Over the years, the lane has become a neighborhood-wide aesthetic tradition. There are also regular appearances by well-loved characters such as the Grinch and Santa Claus.

Further information on directions and contact information can be found on the Candy Cane Lane website.

Downtown Amarillo

Center City of Amarillo will kick off the Christmas season in Amarillo with its Hawaiian Christmas Electric Light Parade on Dec. 1, according to organizers.

As noted by Center City, the parade will begin at 6 p.m. at 11th and Polk Street and continue north to 4th Avenue.

Apart from the light parade, Downtown Amarillo spends the holiday season with a collection of Christmas lights and festive decorations, including the City of Amarillo Christmas Tree on the west side of the Amarillo Civic Center, the lights adorning the Santa Fe Building, and celebratory displays throughout the shopping district.

Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm

Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm shifted from its festive fall getup to its Maxwell’s Magical Christmas event in mid-November, which will run from Nov. 14 – Dec. 23 on Tuesdays from 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

As noted by organizers, the event’s displays feature a 30-foot-tall Christmas tree, a 50-foot-tall pixel tree, a walking trail of lights, a walk-through Christmas ornament, and appearances by Santa Claus.

Admission rates begin at $15.95 for online purchases and $20.95 at the gate.

Tangled Lights

After opening on Thanksgiving night in 2023, Tangled Lights Productions will present its Interactive Christmas Light Park at the Starlight Ranch Event Center on weekends through the end of December.

According to organizers, the interactive show will be available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during December, as well as every day from Dec. 15 – Dec. 23. The show not only features more than 20,000 dancing lights and music, but also a Hanging Pixel Gardens containing 4,000 floor-to-ceiling pixels that dance throughout the night.

Tickets can be found here, according to organizers, and guests will be able to enter the park at any time between 6 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. during show days.

Town Square Boulevard

Located in southwest Amarillo off of south Soncy Road, the Town Square Boulevard neighborhood and shopping district is adorned with towering Christmas trees and an array of colorful lights for the season. The area also holds a number of attractions, including Cinergy, AMP’D! Adventure Park, and a number of stores and restaurants.

Wolflin Avenue

West of Washington and continuing through 34th Street, the Wolflin Avenue neighborhood hosts a collection of brightly decorated, creative, festive home displays for the holiday season. As one of Amarillo’s most historic neighborhoods, containing homes dating back over 100 years, Wolflin boasts both architectural diversity and a range of unique holiday lights and decorations.

Did we miss your favorite spot to view Christmas lights in Amarillo? Let us know!