AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As family and friends gather to celebrate a chilly holiday weekend on the High Plains, many will take part in a broad range of classic Christmastime traditions. Some will bake holiday treats, others will turn on a seasonally-appropriate movie, and still others will head out into the community to take a look at colorful Christmas displays.

Here are a few key destinations around Amarillo that highlight the best and, literally, brightest Christmas lights and decorative displays.

Candy Cane Lane

“Candy Cane Lane” can be found on Gainsborough Street near the Westgate Mall. As previously detailed on MyHighPlains.com, the display began in the 1990s when two residents made custom candy canes to line neighbors’ yards. Over the years, the lane has become a neighborhood-wide aesthetic tradition. There are also regular appearances by well-loved characters such as the Grinch and Santa Claus.

Further information on directions and contact information can be found on the Candy Cane Lane website.

Town Square Boulevard

Located in southwest Amarillo off of south Soncy Road, the Town Square Boulevard neighborhood and shopping district is adorned with towering Christmas trees and an array of colorful lights for the season. The area also holds a number of attractions, including Cinergy, AMP’D! Adventure Park, and a number of stores and restaurants.

Tangled Lights

Tangled Lights is presenting “A Journey Production 2022” every night until Jan. 6, 2023, at 11816 Flying W Trail, north of Lake Tanglewood. The production, according to organizers, runs from 1 p.m. to 12:20 a.m. and repeats every 20 minutes, with musical accompaniment through the radio on 101.5 FM.

However, organizers announced that due to the weather, the production will be closed on Thursday.

More information can be found on the Tangled Lights website.

Amarillo Botanical Gardens

The Amarillo Botanical Gardens will be hosting its “Christmas in the Gardens” display experience from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. until Friday, according to organizers. Admission begins at $8 per person, though members and children five years old and under will receive free admission.

As described by organizers, not only will visitors be able to enjoy 400,000 Christmas lights but also hot cocoa, s’mores, appearances by Santa Claus and the Grinch, carolers, and fire pits.

More information about the Amarillo Botanical Gardens can be found here.

Bishop Hills

As described by the Amarillo Downtown Lions Club, the nonprofit that collaborates with community members to organize the display, the Nights of Lights in Bishop Hills can be viewed nightly through Christmas in the neighborhood, which can be found off Tascosa Road northwest of W Loop 335 in Potter County.

At the exit of the display area, the Amarillo Downtown Lions Club said it will be taking donations to assist various charities, such as the Texas Lions Camp for special needs children, and programs for eyeglasses, leader dogs, and service dogs.

Further information about the Amarillo Downtown Lions Club and its connected events and charities can be found here.

Wolflin Avenue

West of Washington and continuing through 34th Street, the Wolflin Avenue neighborhood hosts a collection of brightly-decorated, creative, festive home displays for the holiday season. As one of Amarillo’s most historic neighborhoods, containing homes dating back over 100 years, Wolflin boasts both architectural diversity and a range of unique holiday lights and decorations.

Downtown Amarillo

While the Center City Electric Light Parade kicked off the holiday season at the beginning of December, the City of Amarillo features a collection of Christmas lights and festive decorations in the downtown area during the holiday season. From the City of Amarillo Christmas Tree on the west side of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex and colorful lights adorning the Santa Fe Building to celebratory displays through the shopping district, the downtown area offers a range of entertainment and entertaining visuals.

Did we miss your favorite spot to view Christmas lights in Amarillo? Let us know!

