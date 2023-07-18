AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Many people have been spending the summer taking advantage of attractions, events and activities around the Amarillo and High Plains region. However, record-breaking heat over the course of the season has had many around the community looking for the best ways to cool down and relax.
While some may agree that the best way to beat the heat includes a dip in a pool, others may be looking to add a sweet treat to their day with a snow cone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of where, and when, to find snow cones and shaved ice around Amarillo.
Bahama Buck’s
- 1921 S Western Street and 5509 Bell Street
- Every day, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Cool Cat Snow Cones and CoolCat Too Sno-Cone
- 27th & Osage and 27th & Grand
- Every day, 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Caribbean Ice
- 5807 SW 45th Avenue
- Every day, 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Don’t Worry Shaved Ice
- 4515 S Georgia Street
- Open every day
- Wednesday – Saturday 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Sundays 3 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
El Tropico
- 1105 S Grand Street
- Every day, 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Groovy Snow
- 4189 SW 53rd Avenue
- Open every day
- Tuesday – Saturday, 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Sundays 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Ice Shanty
- 4300 S Western Street
- Open every day
- Monday – Thursday 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Fridays 3 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Saturday – Sunday 1 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
The Pop Stop & SnoBall Stop
- 4310 S Western Street
- Open every day
- Monday – Friday 6:30 a.m. – 9:15 p.m.
- Saturdays 7:30 a.m. – 9:15 p.m.
- Sundays 8 a.m. – 9:15 p.m.
The Snoball Stop
- 810 23rd Street
- Every day, 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Texas Blizzard
- 5220 S Western Street
- Every day, 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Queen Bee Snow Shack
- 2200 E Amarillo Boulevard
- Open every day
- Sunday – Tuesday, 3:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Wednesday 3:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Thursday – Friday, 3:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Saturday 3:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
More ways to spend a summer day can be found on both the MyHighPlains.com events calendar and the Visit Amarillo website. Let us know if we missed your favorite spot to get a snow cone in Amarillo, and we’ll add it to our list!
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.