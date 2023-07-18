AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Many people have been spending the summer taking advantage of attractions, events and activities around the Amarillo and High Plains region. However, record-breaking heat over the course of the season has had many around the community looking for the best ways to cool down and relax.

While some may agree that the best way to beat the heat includes a dip in a pool, others may be looking to add a sweet treat to their day with a snow cone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of where, and when, to find snow cones and shaved ice around Amarillo.

Bahama Buck’s

1921 S Western Street and 5509 Bell Street

Every day, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Cool Cat Snow Cones and CoolCat Too Sno-Cone

27th & Osage and 27th & Grand

Every day, 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Caribbean Ice

5807 SW 45th Avenue

Every day, 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Don’t Worry Shaved Ice

4515 S Georgia Street

Open every day Wednesday – Saturday 2 p.m. – 9 p.m. Sundays 3 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.



El Tropico

1105 S Grand Street

Every day, 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Groovy Snow

4189 SW 53rd Avenue

Open every day Tuesday – Saturday, 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. Sundays 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.



Ice Shanty

4300 S Western Street

Open every day Monday – Thursday 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. Fridays 3 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Saturday – Sunday 1 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.



The Pop Stop & SnoBall Stop

4310 S Western Street

Open every day Monday – Friday 6:30 a.m. – 9:15 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 a.m. – 9:15 p.m. Sundays 8 a.m. – 9:15 p.m.



The Snoball Stop

810 23rd Street

Every day, 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Texas Blizzard

5220 S Western Street

Every day, 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Queen Bee Snow Shack

2200 E Amarillo Boulevard

Open every day Sunday – Tuesday, 3:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Wednesday 3:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Thursday – Friday, 3:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Saturday 3:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.



More ways to spend a summer day can be found on both the MyHighPlains.com events calendar and the Visit Amarillo website. Let us know if we missed your favorite spot to get a snow cone in Amarillo, and we’ll add it to our list!