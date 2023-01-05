AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As the Jan. 15 deadline to apply for, re-enroll in, or change 2023 health insurance through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace approaches, local agencies and brokers in the Amarillo area are offering assistance for those seeking coverage for the year.

Panhandle Community Services and the Amarillo Public Library are hosting enrollment assistance events running up to the deadline, in which organizers said certified Health Care Navigators will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help people understand, apply for, and enroll in Medicaid and ACA Marketplace insurance. This includes, said organizers, helping people find low-cost options and tax credits.

The enrollment assistance events through the APL system include:

Saturday, Jan. 7 at the APL Northwest Branch 6100 W 9th 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Southwest Branch 6801 W 45th 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.



According to Healthcare.gov, Medicaid and ACA Marketplace insurance coverage are expected to start on Feb. 1.

Apart from the enrollment assistance events, those seeking help with Medicaid and the ACA Marketplace can call the 24/7 helpline at 1-800-318-2596 or visit the website for the answers to common questions and connections with local agents and brokers. The Texas Health and Human Services website also has information and resources available for Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).