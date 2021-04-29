‘Where the Learning Continues’ now housed in WT’s Old Main

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Where the Learning Continues, a program aiming to offer resources and skill development to students with intellectual disabilities, will now be housed in the heart of the WT campus.

Said West Texas A&M, “Where the Learning Continues offers students with intellectual disabilities the chance to strengthen their academic knowledge, social skills and unique abilities in a way that nurtures confidence and inspires independence. “

The program, part of WT’s Extended Studies department, previously was housed in WT’s Old Sub building. Now, due to support by the Slentz Foundation, the University said it will now be housed in Old Main.

The unveiling of the new new classroom, living and science spaces is set for 10 a.m. today, April 29.