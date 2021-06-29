Where should I go to watch fireworks, this weekend?

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - This June marks five years since the death of Jana Rae Pittman in a hit-and-run that has remained unsolved, according to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

Pittman, 28, from Nederland, Texas, was visiting Amarillo on June 5, 2016. Amarillo Crime Stoppers said that Pittman was walking in the area of I-40 and Bell around 4:40 a.m. when she was involved in a motor vehicle accident.