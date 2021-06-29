Where should I go to watch fireworks, this weekend?

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With the Fourth of July coming up fast, many are searching for the best local fireworks shows in their area to enjoy with family and friends. Here, MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of where to find fireworks over the holiday in the High Plains.
Amarillo, Texas:
- The Amarillo Sod Poodles will host post-game fireworks at HODGETOWN from July 2 through July 4. All games start at 7:05 p.m., with tickets available here.
- The Amarillo Dragway is set to host its Independence Drags even on July 2, with gates opening at 6 p.m. More information can be found here.
- Rick Looby Homes at Sunset Acres 4th of July Celebration will begin at 4 p.m. on July 4, at 3351 Hope Road in Amarillo. An open house with exotic animals, live music, bi-wing planes, and fireworks are expected to be included in the event.
Canyon, Texas:
- The City of Canyon is set to host the Chamber of Commerce’s Fourth of July Independence Day Celebration July 3, at the Downtown Canyon Square.
Dalhart, Texas:
- Twisted Elms Golf Course will host the July 4th four-person scramble for $30 per person, beginning at 10 a.m. on July 4.
- The City of Dalhart will host its annual fireworks display at Rita Blanca Lake Park at dusk, around 8 p.m., on July 4.
Pampa, Texas:
- The City of Pampa will host its annual fireworks display at City Lake, beginning at dusk (around 8 – 10 p.m.) on July 4.
Panhandle, Texas:
- Panhandle’s 4th of July Celebration will take place July 3 on Main Street, from 3 – 8 p.m. It is expected to include a parade, “little prince & princess” contest, vendors, food, water fun, and other entertainment.
Clovis, New Mexico:
- “Smoke on the Water” Fireworks Display set for July 10, at Greene Acres Park, beginning at 3:50 p.m.
Portales, New Mexico:
- The Portales Softball Complex will host a July 4th Celebration from 9:30 – 10 p.m. on July 4.
