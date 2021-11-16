Where does Amarillo rank? WalletHub lists US cities by holiday budget size

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – How much do you spend for the holidays? WalletHub compiled data from around the US to see which cities clocked in with the largest holiday budgets.
While Flower Mound, Texas, came in at #1 on the list – Amarillo came in at #367 with a top budget of around $786.
The data and findings, according to WalletHub:
Besides bringing good cheer, the holidays also can invite seasonal stress, a primary source of which is our addiction to spending. Plus, this year, holiday shopping may be more stressful than usual considering the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has left a lasting impact on many people’s finances. However, holiday sales still grew 8.3% last year despite the pandemic, so it’s likely we will see even better growth this year now that conditions have been improving.
In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, holiday shoppers also face difficulties from credit card debt. In 2021, the average household credit card debt is $7,854, according to WalletHub’s data. At the beginning of 2021, there was over $900 billion in total credit card debt, and WalletHub projects a net increase of around $100 billion this year.
To help consumers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub calculated the maximum holiday budget for each of 570 U.S. cities using five key characteristics of the population, such as income, age, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio.
Holiday Budget by City
|Overall Rank*
|City
|Holiday Budget
|1
|Flower Mound, TX
|$3,427
|2
|Sunnyvale, CA
|$3,085
|3
|The Woodlands, TX
|$3,073
|4
|Sugar Land, TX
|$3,029
|5
|Mountain View, CA
|$2,959
|6
|Ellicott City, MD
|$2,950
|7
|Naperville, IL
|$2,941
|8
|Bellevue, WA
|$2,927
|9
|Carmel, IN
|$2,806
|10
|League City, TX
|$2,778
|11
|Milpitas, CA
|$2,710
|12
|Allen, TX
|$2,688
|13
|Pearland, TX
|$2,669
|14
|Maple Grove, MN
|$2,577
|15
|Cary, NC
|$2,541
|16
|Troy, MI
|$2,524
|17
|Plymouth, MN
|$2,499
|18
|Arlington, VA
|$2,434
|19
|Newton, MA
|$2,399
|20
|Columbia, MD
|$2,379
|21
|Rochester Hills, MI
|$2,338
|22
|Palo Alto, CA
|$2,276
|23
|Arlington Heights, IL
|$2,260
|24
|Pleasanton, CA
|$2,248
|25
|San Ramon, CA
|$2,231
|26
|Weston, FL
|$2,228
|27
|Santa Clara, CA
|$2,219
|28
|Eagan, MN
|$2,166
|29
|Cambridge, MA
|$2,157
|30
|Frisco, TX
|$2,133
|31
|Shawnee, KS
|$2,130
|32
|Alexandria, VA
|$2,054
|33
|Plano, TX
|$2,044
|34
|Somerville, MA
|$2,038
|35
|Livonia, MI
|$1,998
|36
|San Francisco, CA
|$1,981
|37
|Rockville, MD
|$1,927
|38
|Seattle, WA
|$1,906
|39
|Highlands Ranch, CO
|$1,904
|40
|Kirkland, WA
|$1,902
|41
|Centreville, VA
|$1,892
|42
|Fremont, CA
|$1,878
|43
|Richardson, TX
|$1,857
|44
|Fishers, IN
|$1,834
|45
|Yorba Linda, CA
|$1,817
|46
|Livermore, CA
|$1,797
|47
|Overland Park, KS
|$1,779
|48
|Cedar Park, TX
|$1,770
|49
|San Mateo, CA
|$1,767
|50
|Farmington Hills, MI
|$1,753
|51
|Santa Monica, CA
|$1,717
|52
|Framingham, MA
|$1,715
|53
|Woodbury, MN
|$1,713
|54
|Boca Raton, FL
|$1,711
|55
|Stamford, CT
|$1,699
|56
|Carrollton, TX
|$1,698
|57
|Roswell, GA
|$1,696
|58
|New Rochelle, NY
|$1,675
|59
|South Jordan, UT
|$1,674
|60
|Nashua, NH
|$1,674
|61
|Centennial, CO
|$1,667
|62
|Mission Viejo, CA
|$1,664
|63
|Schaumburg, IL
|$1,661
|64
|Mount Pleasant, SC
|$1,634
|65
|Folsom, CA
|$1,624
|66
|Warwick, RI
|$1,616
|67
|Palatine, IL
|$1,614
|68
|Quincy, MA
|$1,610
|69
|Cranston, RI
|$1,602
|70
|Franklin, TN
|$1,574
|71
|Toms River, NJ
|$1,571
|72
|Lake Forest, CA
|$1,562
|73
|Gilbert, AZ
|$1,558
|74
|Silver Spring, MD
|$1,551
|75
|Norwalk, CT
|$1,547
|76
|North Richland Hills, TX
|$1,544
|77
|Hoover, AL
|$1,534
|78
|Bloomington, MN
|$1,512
|79
|Sandy, UT
|$1,503
|80
|Missouri City, TX
|$1,499
|81
|Walnut Creek, CA
|$1,497
|82
|Rochester, MN
|$1,494
|83
|Broomfield, CO
|$1,490
|84
|Madison, WI
|$1,481
|85
|Olathe, KS
|$1,479
|86
|Ann Arbor, MI
|$1,457
|87
|Newport Beach, CA
|$1,455
|88
|Clifton, NJ
|$1,451
|89
|Irving, TX
|$1,439
|90
|Joliet, IL
|$1,436
|91
|O’Fallon, MO
|$1,412
|92
|Lee’s Summit, MO
|$1,407
|93
|Scottsdale, AZ
|$1,394
|94
|Sterling Heights, MI
|$1,391
|95
|Manchester, NH
|$1,385
|96
|Midland, TX
|$1,381
|97
|Redwood City, CA
|$1,375
|98
|Bloomington, IL
|$1,375
|99
|St. Charles, MO
|$1,365
|100
|Jersey City, NJ
|$1,362
|101
|Danbury, CT
|$1,356
|102
|Garland, TX
|$1,355
|103
|Goodyear, AZ
|$1,351
|104
|Union City, CA
|$1,344
|105
|Chandler, AZ
|$1,343
|106
|McKinney, TX
|$1,340
|107
|Yonkers, NY
|$1,336
|108
|Redondo Beach, CA
|$1,326
|109
|West Jordan, UT
|$1,318
|110
|Arvada, CO
|$1,315
|111
|Minneapolis, MN
|$1,301
|112
|San Jose, CA
|$1,293
|113
|Carlsbad, CA
|$1,288
|114
|Mesquite, TX
|$1,288
|115
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|$1,284
|116
|San Clemente, CA
|$1,284
|117
|Portland, ME
|$1,283
|118
|Thousand Oaks, CA
|$1,273
|119
|Layton, UT
|$1,266
|120
|Laguna Niguel, CA
|$1,261
|121
|Chino Hills, CA
|$1,255
|122
|Irvine, CA
|$1,251
|123
|South San Francisco, CA
|$1,240
|124
|Pasadena, TX
|$1,234
|125
|Metairie, LA
|$1,233
|126
|Bayonne, NJ
|$1,232
|127
|Alameda, CA
|$1,232
|128
|Sioux City, IA
|$1,228
|129
|Tempe, AZ
|$1,220
|130
|Lowell, MA
|$1,220
|131
|Peoria, AZ
|$1,219
|132
|Bolingbrook, IL
|$1,216
|133
|Anchorage, AK
|$1,216
|134
|Round Rock, TX
|$1,200
|135
|Wyoming, MI
|$1,200
|136
|Southfield, MI
|$1,199
|137
|Des Moines, IA
|$1,190
|138
|Parma, OH
|$1,187
|139
|Santa Clarita, CA
|$1,185
|140
|Simi Valley, CA
|$1,172
|141
|Waldorf, MD
|$1,169
|142
|Pittsburgh, PA
|$1,167
|143
|Oklahoma City, OK
|$1,165
|144
|Delray Beach, FL
|$1,164
|145
|Oshkosh, WI
|$1,164
|146
|Germantown, MD
|$1,156
|147
|Pawtucket, RI
|$1,156
|148
|Temecula, CA
|$1,152
|149
|Columbus, OH
|$1,145
|150
|Brentwood, NY
|$1,144
|151
|Alhambra, CA
|$1,139
|152
|Cheektowaga, NY
|$1,137
|153
|Beaumont, TX
|$1,136
|154
|Huntington Beach, CA
|$1,124
|155
|Daly City, CA
|$1,124
|156
|Elk Grove, CA
|$1,120
|157
|San Tan Valley, AZ
|$1,119
|158
|Springfield, IL
|$1,118
|159
|Marysville, WA
|$1,116
|160
|Lakewood, CA
|$1,114
|161
|Edmond, OK
|$1,109
|162
|Tracy, CA
|$1,109
|163
|Torrance, CA
|$1,108
|164
|Camarillo, CA
|$1,107
|165
|Westland, MI
|$1,107
|166
|Orange, CA
|$1,103
|167
|Henderson, NV
|$1,100
|168
|Gaithersburg, MD
|$1,099
|169
|Rancho Cucamonga, CA
|$1,093
|170
|Coral Springs, FL
|$1,092
|171
|Murrieta, CA
|$1,092
|172
|Warren, MI
|$1,087
|173
|Chesapeake, VA
|$1,082
|174
|Renton, WA
|$1,079
|175
|Wichita Falls, TX
|$1,073
|176
|Peoria, IL
|$1,073
|177
|Concord, CA
|$1,072
|178
|Ames, IO
|$1,071
|179
|Washington, DC
|$1,070
|180
|Roseville, CA
|$1,066
|181
|Hillsboro, OR
|$1,061
|182
|Evanston, IL
|$1,060
|183
|Riverview, FL
|$1,059
|184
|Virginia Beach, VA
|$1,057
|185
|Waterloo, IA
|$1,056
|186
|Vacaville, CA
|$1,056
|187
|Plantation, FL
|$1,053
|188
|Austin, TX
|$1,049
|189
|Hayward, CA
|$1,048
|190
|St. Cloud, MN
|$1,043
|191
|Berkeley, CA
|$1,043
|192
|Sioux Falls, SD
|$1,040
|193
|Lafayette, IN
|$1,040
|194
|Thornton, CO
|$1,039
|195
|Deerfield Beach, FL
|$1,039
|196
|New Braunfels, TX
|$1,034
|197
|Hammond, IN
|$1,034
|198
|Suffolk, VA
|$1,030
|199
|Tustin, CA
|$1,028
|200
|Topeka, KS
|$1,026
|201
|Fairfield, CA
|$1,025
|202
|Costa Mesa, CA
|$1,020
|203
|Davie, FL
|$1,018
|204
|Corona, CA
|$1,016
|205
|Auburn, WA
|$1,016
|206
|Napa, CA
|$1,012
|207
|Brooklyn Park, MN
|$1,008
|208
|Kent, WA
|$1,008
|209
|Boston, MA
|$1,007
|210
|Miramar, FL
|$1,003
|211
|Albany, NY
|$1,002
|212
|Pasadena, CA
|$1,002
|213
|West Covina, CA
|$1,001
|214
|Broken Arrow, OK
|$998
|215
|Rio Rancho, NM
|$996
|216
|Carson, CA
|$992
|217
|Grand Prairie, TX
|$991
|218
|Waukegan, IL
|$990
|219
|Chino, CA
|$988
|220
|Chula Vista, CA
|$987
|221
|Bismarck, ND
|$981
|222
|Billings, MT
|$978
|223
|Sparks, NV
|$976
|224
|Independence, MO
|$976
|225
|Scranton, PA
|$974
|226
|Fullerton, CA
|$973
|227
|Aurora, IL
|$973
|228
|Waukesha, WI
|$972
|229
|Honolulu, HI
|$972
|230
|San Diego, CA
|$971
|231
|Pembroke Pines, FL
|$969
|232
|Skokie, IL
|$969
|233
|San Marcos, CA
|$960
|234
|Buena Park, CA
|$959
|235
|Concord, NC
|$954
|236
|San Buenaventura (Ventura), CA
|$954
|237
|Largo, FL
|$952
|238
|Lewisville, TX
|$952
|239
|Clovis, CA
|$952
|240
|Raleigh, NC
|$952
|241
|Westminster, CO
|$949
|242
|Odessa, TX
|$948
|243
|Charleston, SC
|$945
|244
|Federal Way, WA
|$943
|245
|San Leandro, CA
|$942
|246
|Frederick, MD
|$942
|247
|Whittier, CA
|$940
|248
|St. Joseph, MO
|$940
|249
|Elgin, IL
|$936
|250
|Antioch, CA
|$935
|251
|Surprise, AZ
|$934
|252
|Meridian, ID
|$930
|253
|Santa Barbara, CA
|$930
|254
|Beaverton, OR
|$927
|255
|Downey, CA
|$927
|256
|Longmont, CO
|$924
|257
|Fort Worth, TX
|$920
|258
|North Las Vegas, NV
|$920
|259
|Burbank, CA
|$920
|260
|Santa Rosa, CA
|$919
|261
|West Valley City, UT
|$917
|262
|Portland, OR
|$917
|263
|Redlands, CA
|$913
|264
|Pittsburg, CA
|$913
|265
|Rapid City, SD
|$905
|266
|Omaha, NE
|$904
|267
|Atlanta, GA
|$902
|268
|Fontana, CA
|$902
|269
|Orem, UT
|$902
|270
|Oakland, CA
|$902
|271
|New Britain, CT
|$899
|272
|Oxnard, CA
|$899
|273
|New Bedford, MA
|$899
|274
|Reno, NV
|$898
|275
|New York, NY
|$898
|276
|Denton, TX
|$897
|277
|Arlington, TX
|$897
|278
|Pasco, WA
|$894
|279
|Manteca, CA
|$893
|280
|Conroe, TX
|$893
|281
|Charlotte, NC
|$891
|282
|Vista, CA
|$890
|283
|Decatur, IL
|$889
|284
|Oceanside, CA
|$889
|285
|Upland, CA
|$889
|286
|Boulder, CO
|$885
|287
|Anaheim, CA
|$883
|288
|Rockford, IL
|$880
|289
|Glen Burnie, MD
|$878
|290
|Bethlehem, PA
|$877
|291
|Lincoln, NE
|$876
|292
|Brandon, FL
|$875
|293
|Appleton, WI
|$873
|294
|Davis, CA
|$871
|295
|Norwalk, CA
|$871
|296
|Fargo, ND
|$869
|297
|Vancouver, WA
|$867
|298
|Denver, CO
|$864
|299
|Cape Coral, FL
|$863
|300
|Menifee, CA
|$861
|301
|Avondale, AZ
|$861
|302
|Las Vegas, NV
|$859
|303
|Port St. Lucie, FL
|$858
|304
|Riverside, CA
|$858
|305
|Santa Fe, NM
|$857
|306
|Loveland, CO
|$855
|307
|Baytown, TX
|$852
|308
|Vallejo, CA
|$851
|309
|Garden Grove, CA
|$850
|310
|Bend, OR
|$849
|311
|Syracuse, NY
|$847
|312
|Eau Claire, WI
|$846
|313
|Richmond, CA
|$844
|314
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|$844
|315
|Kennewick, WA
|$843
|316
|Fort Collins, CO
|$840
|317
|Salt Lake City, UT
|$840
|318
|Durham, NC
|$839
|319
|Tacoma, WA
|$837
|320
|Lakewood, CO
|$835
|321
|Kenosha, WI
|$835
|322
|Corpus Christi, TX
|$834
|323
|Lexington-Fayette, KY
|$834
|324
|Flagstaff, AZ
|$831
|325
|Brockton, MA
|$830
|326
|Huntsville, AL
|$827
|327
|Moreno Valley, CA
|$826
|328
|Santa Ana, CA
|$825
|329
|Murfreesboro, TN
|$824
|330
|Aurora, CO
|$823
|331
|Buffalo, NY
|$823
|332
|Colorado Springs, CO
|$818
|333
|Boynton Beach, FL
|$818
|334
|Baldwin Park, CA
|$817
|335
|Everett, WA
|$816
|336
|Temple, TX
|$816
|337
|Norman, OK
|$816
|338
|Ontario, CA
|$812
|339
|Elizabeth, NJ
|$812
|340
|Rancho Cordova, CA
|$812
|341
|Glendale, CA
|$810
|342
|St. Petersburg, FL
|$810
|343
|St. Paul, MN
|$807
|344
|Victoria, TX
|$806
|345
|Mesa, AZ
|$806
|346
|Albuquerque, NM
|$804
|347
|Perris, CA
|$804
|348
|Union City, NJ
|$803
|349
|Lynn, MA
|$802
|350
|Missoula, MT
|$801
|351
|St. George, UT
|$800
|352
|East Orange, NJ
|$800
|353
|Phoenix, AZ
|$800
|354
|Escondido, CA
|$798
|355
|Santa Maria, CA
|$797
|356
|Carmichael, CA
|$797
|357
|Dearborn, MI
|$795
|358
|Bakersfield, CA
|$793
|359
|Hampton, VA
|$792
|360
|Jacksonville, FL
|$791
|361
|Nashville, TN
|$791
|362
|Boise City, ID
|$790
|363
|Tyler, TX
|$790
|364
|Palmdale, CA
|$788
|365
|Dallas, TX
|$787
|366
|Warner Robins, GA
|$787
|367
|Amarillo, TX
|$786
|368
|Sunrise, FL
|$786
|369
|Long Beach, CA
|$786
|370
|Toledo, OH
|$785
|371
|San Antonio, TX
|$783
|372
|Houston, TX
|$783
|373
|Visalia, CA
|$781
|374
|West Palm Beach, FL
|$780
|375
|Tampa, FL
|$780
|376
|Sacramento, CA
|$779
|377
|San Angelo, TX
|$777
|378
|Hollywood, FL
|$776
|379
|Louisville, KY
|$775
|380
|Salinas, CA
|$775
|381
|Rialto, CA
|$775
|382
|Los Angeles, CA
|$775
|383
|Lawrence, KS
|$775
|384
|Kenner, LA
|$774
|385
|Citrus Heights, CA
|$773
|386
|Westminster, CA
|$772
|387
|Bridgeport, CT
|$769
|388
|Glendale, AZ
|$768
|389
|Palm Coast, FL
|$764
|390
|Lubbock, TX
|$763
|391
|Pomona, CA
|$762
|392
|Abilene, TX
|$762
|393
|Chicago, IL
|$759
|394
|Deltona, FL
|$759
|395
|Newport News, VA
|$756
|396
|Orlando, FL
|$755
|397
|Davenport, IA
|$754
|398
|Bellflower, CA
|$753
|399
|Killeen, TX
|$752
|400
|Green Bay, WI
|$751
|401
|Turlock, CA
|$749
|402
|Wichita, KS
|$749
|403
|Iowa City, IA
|$748
|404
|Grand Rapids, MI
|$746
|405
|Modesto, CA
|$743
|406
|Palm Bay, FL
|$740
|407
|Norfolk, VA
|$740
|408
|Portsmouth, VA
|$740
|409
|Edinburg, TX
|$739
|410
|Greeley, CO
|$738
|411
|Mission, TX
|$736
|412
|Longview, TX
|$735
|413
|Spring Hill, FL
|$735
|414
|Miami Beach, FL
|$734
|415
|Philadelphia, PA
|$733
|416
|Duluth, MN
|$733
|417
|Fort Wayne, IN
|$732
|418
|Bellingham, WA
|$731
|419
|Lafayette, LA
|$729
|420
|Montgomery, AL
|$727
|421
|New Haven, CT
|$727
|422
|Laredo, TX
|$724
|423
|Little Rock, AR
|$723
|424
|Clarksville, TN
|$721
|425
|Bossier City, LA
|$720
|426
|El Paso, TX
|$717
|427
|Springdale, AR
|$716
|428
|Yuba City, CA
|$716
|429
|Gary, IN
|$715
|430
|Rock Hill, SC
|$712
|431
|Indianapolis, IN
|$712
|432
|Pompano Beach, FL
|$711
|433
|Asheville, NC
|$711
|434
|Columbus, GA
|$710
|435
|Lehigh Acres, FL
|$709
|436
|College Station, TX
|$708
|437
|Dothan, AL
|$707
|438
|Mount Vernon, NY
|$706
|439
|Gastonia, NC
|$706
|440
|McAllen, TX
|$705
|441
|Greensboro, NC
|$705
|442
|Spokane Valley, WA
|$703
|443
|Ogden, UT
|$703
|444
|Lancaster, CA
|$702
|445
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|$701
|446
|El Cajon, CA
|$701
|447
|Melbourne, FL
|$700
|448
|Kansas City, MO
|$700
|449
|Provo, UT
|$700
|450
|Salem, OR
|$699
|451
|Detroit, MI
|$697
|452
|Clearwater, FL
|$696
|453
|Bryan, TX
|$696
|454
|Worcester, MA
|$695
|455
|Stockton, CA
|$694
|456
|Hawthorne, CA
|$689
|457
|Victorville, CA
|$689
|458
|Apple Valley, CA
|$689
|459
|Inglewood, CA
|$688
|460
|Lakeland, FL
|$687
|461
|Spokane, WA
|$685
|462
|Wilmington, NC
|$685
|463
|Hesperia, CA
|$684
|464
|Redding, CA
|$684
|465
|Chico, CA
|$683
|466
|Tallahassee, FL
|$683
|467
|Columbia, SC
|$681
|468
|Yuma, AZ
|$680
|469
|High Point, NC
|$680
|470
|Lawton, OK
|$680
|471
|Racine, WI
|$678
|472
|Richmond, VA
|$677
|473
|Gresham, OR
|$677
|474
|Compton, CA
|$677
|475
|Indio, CA
|$675
|476
|Lynchburg, VA
|$675
|477
|Columbia, MO
|$674
|478
|Fort Myers, FL
|$673
|479
|Tulsa, OK
|$673
|480
|Las Cruces, NM
|$673
|481
|Lynwood, CA
|$670
|482
|Jacksonville, NC
|$670
|483
|South Gate, CA
|$669
|484
|Savannah, GA
|$669
|485
|Allentown, PA
|$668
|486
|Homestead, FL
|$668
|487
|Wilmington, DE
|$663
|488
|Winston-Salem, NC
|$661
|489
|Kansas City, KS
|$660
|490
|Fayetteville, NC
|$660
|491
|Cicero, IL
|$658
|492
|Jonesboro, AR
|$657
|493
|Augusta, GA
|$656
|494
|Schenectady, NY
|$654
|495
|Milwaukee, WI
|$652
|496
|North Charleston, SC
|$651
|497
|Champaign, IL
|$650
|498
|Fresno, CA
|$649
|499
|Fall River, MA
|$648
|500
|Baton Rouge, LA
|$646
|501
|Mobile, AL
|$644
|502
|Eugene, OR
|$644
|503
|Baltimore, MD
|$642
|504
|Kalamazoo, MI
|$638
|505
|Fayetteville, AR
|$635
|506
|Macon-Bibb County, GA
|$634
|507
|Roanoke, VA
|$631
|508
|Medford, OR
|$630
|509
|Nampa, ID
|$629
|510
|El Monte, CA
|$628
|511
|Lansing, MI
|$628
|512
|North Little Rock, AR
|$626
|513
|Yakima, WA
|$621
|514
|Waco, TX
|$620
|515
|Lake Charles, LA
|$619
|516
|Miami Gardens, FL
|$617
|517
|Pharr, TX
|$615
|518
|Hartford, CT
|$615
|519
|Chattanooga, TN
|$611
|520
|Erie, PA
|$611
|521
|Harlingen, TX
|$609
|522
|South Bend, IN
|$609
|523
|Greenville, NC
|$608
|524
|Athens, GA
|$603
|525
|Evansville, IN
|$601
|526
|San Bernardino, CA
|$598
|527
|Fort Smith, AR
|$597
|528
|Brownsville, TX
|$593
|529
|Merced, CA
|$592
|530
|Newark, NJ
|$591
|531
|Jackson, TN
|$590
|532
|Tucson, AZ
|$590
|533
|Lauderhill, FL
|$587
|534
|Lawrence, MA
|$578
|535
|Kissimmee, FL
|$577
|536
|St. Louis, MO
|$577
|537
|Birmingham, AL
|$574
|538
|Bloomington, IN
|$573
|539
|New Orleans, LA
|$570
|540
|Shreveport, LA
|$568
|541
|Albany, GA
|$567
|542
|Johnson City, TN
|$566
|543
|Cincinnati, OH
|$565
|544
|Memphis, TN
|$562
|545
|Knoxville, TN
|$553
|546
|Gainesville, FL
|$537
|547
|Akron, OH
|$535
|548
|Gulfport, MS
|$531
|549
|Jackson, MS
|$529
|550
|Lorain, OH
|$529
|551
|Pueblo, CO
|$528
|552
|Reading, PA
|$526
|553
|Rochester, NY
|$524
|554
|Muncie, IN
|$520
|555
|Hemet, CA
|$519
|556
|Springfield, MO
|$492
|557
|Providence, RI
|$491
|558
|Passaic, NJ
|$483
|559
|Paterson, NJ
|$468
|560
|Dayton, OH
|$454
|561
|Canton, OH
|$449
|562
|Camden, NJ
|$445
|563
|Youngstown, OH
|$398
|564
|Trenton, NJ
|$398
|565
|Flint, MI
|$395
|566
|Waterbury, CT
|$362
|567
|Hialeah, FL
|$331
|568
|Springfield, MA
|$306
|569
|Cleveland, OH
|$228
|570
|Miami, FL
|$115
Click here to view WalletHub’s full study and methodology, as well as read through holiday spending tips from financial experts.