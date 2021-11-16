Where does Amarillo rank? WalletHub lists US cities by holiday budget size

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The holidays are about spending quality time with people you care about, not splashing the cash, so be thoughtful about gifts but don’t worry about their price tag.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – How much do you spend for the holidays? WalletHub compiled data from around the US to see which cities clocked in with the largest holiday budgets.

While Flower Mound, Texas, came in at #1 on the list – Amarillo came in at #367 with a top budget of around $786.

The data and findings, according to WalletHub:

Besides bringing good cheer, the holidays also can invite seasonal stress, a primary source of which is our addiction to spending. Plus, this year, holiday shopping may be more stressful than usual considering the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has left a lasting impact on many people’s finances. However, holiday sales still grew 8.3% last year despite the pandemic, so it’s likely we will see even better growth this year now that conditions have been improving.

In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, holiday shoppers also face difficulties from credit card debt. In 2021, the average household credit card debt is $7,854, according to WalletHub’s data. At the beginning of 2021, there was over $900 billion in total credit card debt, and WalletHub projects a net increase of around $100 billion this year.

To help consumers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub calculated the maximum holiday budget for each of 570 U.S. cities using five key characteristics of the population, such as income, age, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio.

Are you in danger of wrecking your Black Friday spending plans? WalletHub will calculate custom holiday budgets for all WalletHub members between now and Dec. 25, so make sure to join our community today. And if you want to get ahead of the shopping crowds, check out our preview of 2021’s Best Black Friday Ad Leaks.

Source: WalletHub

Holiday Budget by City

Overall Rank*CityHoliday Budget
1Flower Mound, TX$3,427
2Sunnyvale, CA$3,085
3The Woodlands, TX$3,073
4Sugar Land, TX$3,029
5Mountain View, CA$2,959
6Ellicott City, MD$2,950
7Naperville, IL$2,941
8Bellevue, WA$2,927
9Carmel, IN$2,806
10League City, TX$2,778
11Milpitas, CA$2,710
12Allen, TX$2,688
13Pearland, TX$2,669
14Maple Grove, MN$2,577
15Cary, NC$2,541
16Troy, MI$2,524
17Plymouth, MN$2,499
18Arlington, VA$2,434
19Newton, MA$2,399
20Columbia, MD$2,379
21Rochester Hills, MI$2,338
22Palo Alto, CA$2,276
23Arlington Heights, IL$2,260
24Pleasanton, CA$2,248
25San Ramon, CA$2,231
26Weston, FL$2,228
27Santa Clara, CA$2,219
28Eagan, MN$2,166
29Cambridge, MA$2,157
30Frisco, TX$2,133
31Shawnee, KS$2,130
32Alexandria, VA$2,054
33Plano, TX$2,044
34Somerville, MA$2,038
35Livonia, MI$1,998
36San Francisco, CA$1,981
37Rockville, MD$1,927
38Seattle, WA$1,906
39Highlands Ranch, CO$1,904
40Kirkland, WA$1,902
41Centreville, VA$1,892
42Fremont, CA$1,878
43Richardson, TX$1,857
44Fishers, IN$1,834
45Yorba Linda, CA$1,817
46Livermore, CA$1,797
47Overland Park, KS$1,779
48Cedar Park, TX$1,770
49San Mateo, CA$1,767
50Farmington Hills, MI$1,753
51Santa Monica, CA$1,717
52Framingham, MA$1,715
53Woodbury, MN$1,713
54Boca Raton, FL$1,711
55Stamford, CT$1,699
56Carrollton, TX$1,698
57Roswell, GA$1,696
58New Rochelle, NY$1,675
59South Jordan, UT$1,674
60Nashua, NH$1,674
61Centennial, CO$1,667
62Mission Viejo, CA$1,664
63Schaumburg, IL$1,661
64Mount Pleasant, SC$1,634
65Folsom, CA$1,624
66Warwick, RI$1,616
67Palatine, IL$1,614
68Quincy, MA$1,610
69Cranston, RI$1,602
70Franklin, TN$1,574
71Toms River, NJ$1,571
72Lake Forest, CA$1,562
73Gilbert, AZ$1,558
74Silver Spring, MD$1,551
75Norwalk, CT$1,547
76North Richland Hills, TX$1,544
77Hoover, AL$1,534
78Bloomington, MN$1,512
79Sandy, UT$1,503
80Missouri City, TX$1,499
81Walnut Creek, CA$1,497
82Rochester, MN$1,494
83Broomfield, CO$1,490
84Madison, WI$1,481
85Olathe, KS$1,479
86Ann Arbor, MI$1,457
87Newport Beach, CA$1,455
88Clifton, NJ$1,451
89Irving, TX$1,439
90Joliet, IL$1,436
91O’Fallon, MO$1,412
92Lee’s Summit, MO$1,407
93Scottsdale, AZ$1,394
94Sterling Heights, MI$1,391
95Manchester, NH$1,385
96Midland, TX$1,381
97Redwood City, CA$1,375
98Bloomington, IL$1,375
99St. Charles, MO$1,365
100Jersey City, NJ$1,362
101Danbury, CT$1,356
102Garland, TX$1,355
103Goodyear, AZ$1,351
104Union City, CA$1,344
105Chandler, AZ$1,343
106McKinney, TX$1,340
107Yonkers, NY$1,336
108Redondo Beach, CA$1,326
109West Jordan, UT$1,318
110Arvada, CO$1,315
111Minneapolis, MN$1,301
112San Jose, CA$1,293
113Carlsbad, CA$1,288
114Mesquite, TX$1,288
115Cedar Rapids, IA$1,284
116San Clemente, CA$1,284
117Portland, ME$1,283
118Thousand Oaks, CA$1,273
119Layton, UT$1,266
120Laguna Niguel, CA$1,261
121Chino Hills, CA$1,255
122Irvine, CA$1,251
123South San Francisco, CA$1,240
124Pasadena, TX$1,234
125Metairie, LA$1,233
126Bayonne, NJ$1,232
127Alameda, CA$1,232
128Sioux City, IA$1,228
129Tempe, AZ$1,220
130Lowell, MA$1,220
131Peoria, AZ$1,219
132Bolingbrook, IL$1,216
133Anchorage, AK$1,216
134Round Rock, TX$1,200
135Wyoming, MI$1,200
136Southfield, MI$1,199
137Des Moines, IA$1,190
138Parma, OH$1,187
139Santa Clarita, CA$1,185
140Simi Valley, CA$1,172
141Waldorf, MD$1,169
142Pittsburgh, PA$1,167
143Oklahoma City, OK$1,165
144Delray Beach, FL$1,164
145Oshkosh, WI$1,164
146Germantown, MD$1,156
147Pawtucket, RI$1,156
148Temecula, CA$1,152
149Columbus, OH$1,145
150Brentwood, NY$1,144
151Alhambra, CA$1,139
152Cheektowaga, NY$1,137
153Beaumont, TX$1,136
154Huntington Beach, CA$1,124
155Daly City, CA$1,124
156Elk Grove, CA$1,120
157San Tan Valley, AZ$1,119
158Springfield, IL$1,118
159Marysville, WA$1,116
160Lakewood, CA$1,114
161Edmond, OK$1,109
162Tracy, CA$1,109
163Torrance, CA$1,108
164Camarillo, CA$1,107
165Westland, MI$1,107
166Orange, CA$1,103
167Henderson, NV$1,100
168Gaithersburg, MD$1,099
169Rancho Cucamonga, CA$1,093
170Coral Springs, FL$1,092
171Murrieta, CA$1,092
172Warren, MI$1,087
173Chesapeake, VA$1,082
174Renton, WA$1,079
175Wichita Falls, TX$1,073
176Peoria, IL$1,073
177Concord, CA$1,072
178Ames, IO$1,071
179Washington, DC$1,070
180Roseville, CA$1,066
181Hillsboro, OR$1,061
182Evanston, IL$1,060
183Riverview, FL$1,059
184Virginia Beach, VA$1,057
185Waterloo, IA$1,056
186Vacaville, CA$1,056
187Plantation, FL$1,053
188Austin, TX$1,049
189Hayward, CA$1,048
190St. Cloud, MN$1,043
191Berkeley, CA$1,043
192Sioux Falls, SD$1,040
193Lafayette, IN$1,040
194Thornton, CO$1,039
195Deerfield Beach, FL$1,039
196New Braunfels, TX$1,034
197Hammond, IN$1,034
198Suffolk, VA$1,030
199Tustin, CA$1,028
200Topeka, KS$1,026
201Fairfield, CA$1,025
202Costa Mesa, CA$1,020
203Davie, FL$1,018
204Corona, CA$1,016
205Auburn, WA$1,016
206Napa, CA$1,012
207Brooklyn Park, MN$1,008
208Kent, WA$1,008
209Boston, MA$1,007
210Miramar, FL$1,003
211Albany, NY$1,002
212Pasadena, CA$1,002
213West Covina, CA$1,001
214Broken Arrow, OK$998
215Rio Rancho, NM$996
216Carson, CA$992
217Grand Prairie, TX$991
218Waukegan, IL$990
219Chino, CA$988
220Chula Vista, CA$987
221Bismarck, ND$981
222Billings, MT$978
223Sparks, NV$976
224Independence, MO$976
225Scranton, PA$974
226Fullerton, CA$973
227Aurora, IL$973
228Waukesha, WI$972
229Honolulu, HI$972
230San Diego, CA$971
231Pembroke Pines, FL$969
232Skokie, IL$969
233San Marcos, CA$960
234Buena Park, CA$959
235Concord, NC$954
236San Buenaventura (Ventura), CA$954
237Largo, FL$952
238Lewisville, TX$952
239Clovis, CA$952
240Raleigh, NC$952
241Westminster, CO$949
242Odessa, TX$948
243Charleston, SC$945
244Federal Way, WA$943
245San Leandro, CA$942
246Frederick, MD$942
247Whittier, CA$940
248St. Joseph, MO$940
249Elgin, IL$936
250Antioch, CA$935
251Surprise, AZ$934
252Meridian, ID$930
253Santa Barbara, CA$930
254Beaverton, OR$927
255Downey, CA$927
256Longmont, CO$924
257Fort Worth, TX$920
258North Las Vegas, NV$920
259Burbank, CA$920
260Santa Rosa, CA$919
261West Valley City, UT$917
262Portland, OR$917
263Redlands, CA$913
264Pittsburg, CA$913
265Rapid City, SD$905
266Omaha, NE$904
267Atlanta, GA$902
268Fontana, CA$902
269Orem, UT$902
270Oakland, CA$902
271New Britain, CT$899
272Oxnard, CA$899
273New Bedford, MA$899
274Reno, NV$898
275New York, NY$898
276Denton, TX$897
277Arlington, TX$897
278Pasco, WA$894
279Manteca, CA$893
280Conroe, TX$893
281Charlotte, NC$891
282Vista, CA$890
283Decatur, IL$889
284Oceanside, CA$889
285Upland, CA$889
286Boulder, CO$885
287Anaheim, CA$883
288Rockford, IL$880
289Glen Burnie, MD$878
290Bethlehem, PA$877
291Lincoln, NE$876
292Brandon, FL$875
293Appleton, WI$873
294Davis, CA$871
295Norwalk, CA$871
296Fargo, ND$869
297Vancouver, WA$867
298Denver, CO$864
299Cape Coral, FL$863
300Menifee, CA$861
301Avondale, AZ$861
302Las Vegas, NV$859
303Port St. Lucie, FL$858
304Riverside, CA$858
305Santa Fe, NM$857
306Loveland, CO$855
307Baytown, TX$852
308Vallejo, CA$851
309Garden Grove, CA$850
310Bend, OR$849
311Syracuse, NY$847
312Eau Claire, WI$846
313Richmond, CA$844
314Fort Lauderdale, FL$844
315Kennewick, WA$843
316Fort Collins, CO$840
317Salt Lake City, UT$840
318Durham, NC$839
319Tacoma, WA$837
320Lakewood, CO$835
321Kenosha, WI$835
322Corpus Christi, TX$834
323Lexington-Fayette, KY$834
324Flagstaff, AZ$831
325Brockton, MA$830
326Huntsville, AL$827
327Moreno Valley, CA$826
328Santa Ana, CA$825
329Murfreesboro, TN$824
330Aurora, CO$823
331Buffalo, NY$823
332Colorado Springs, CO$818
333Boynton Beach, FL$818
334Baldwin Park, CA$817
335Everett, WA$816
336Temple, TX$816
337Norman, OK$816
338Ontario, CA$812
339Elizabeth, NJ$812
340Rancho Cordova, CA$812
341Glendale, CA$810
342St. Petersburg, FL$810
343St. Paul, MN$807
344Victoria, TX$806
345Mesa, AZ$806
346Albuquerque, NM$804
347Perris, CA$804
348Union City, NJ$803
349Lynn, MA$802
350Missoula, MT$801
351St. George, UT$800
352East Orange, NJ$800
353Phoenix, AZ$800
354Escondido, CA$798
355Santa Maria, CA$797
356Carmichael, CA$797
357Dearborn, MI$795
358Bakersfield, CA$793
359Hampton, VA$792
360Jacksonville, FL$791
361Nashville, TN$791
362Boise City, ID$790
363Tyler, TX$790
364Palmdale, CA$788
365Dallas, TX$787
366Warner Robins, GA$787
367Amarillo, TX$786
368Sunrise, FL$786
369Long Beach, CA$786
370Toledo, OH$785
371San Antonio, TX$783
372Houston, TX$783
373Visalia, CA$781
374West Palm Beach, FL$780
375Tampa, FL$780
376Sacramento, CA$779
377San Angelo, TX$777
378Hollywood, FL$776
379Louisville, KY$775
380Salinas, CA$775
381Rialto, CA$775
382Los Angeles, CA$775
383Lawrence, KS$775
384Kenner, LA$774
385Citrus Heights, CA$773
386Westminster, CA$772
387Bridgeport, CT$769
388Glendale, AZ$768
389Palm Coast, FL$764
390Lubbock, TX$763
391Pomona, CA$762
392Abilene, TX$762
393Chicago, IL$759
394Deltona, FL$759
395Newport News, VA$756
396Orlando, FL$755
397Davenport, IA$754
398Bellflower, CA$753
399Killeen, TX$752
400Green Bay, WI$751
401Turlock, CA$749
402Wichita, KS$749
403Iowa City, IA$748
404Grand Rapids, MI$746
405Modesto, CA$743
406Palm Bay, FL$740
407Norfolk, VA$740
408Portsmouth, VA$740
409Edinburg, TX$739
410Greeley, CO$738
411Mission, TX$736
412Longview, TX$735
413Spring Hill, FL$735
414Miami Beach, FL$734
415Philadelphia, PA$733
416Duluth, MN$733
417Fort Wayne, IN$732
418Bellingham, WA$731
419Lafayette, LA$729
420Montgomery, AL$727
421New Haven, CT$727
422Laredo, TX$724
423Little Rock, AR$723
424Clarksville, TN$721
425Bossier City, LA$720
426El Paso, TX$717
427Springdale, AR$716
428Yuba City, CA$716
429Gary, IN$715
430Rock Hill, SC$712
431Indianapolis, IN$712
432Pompano Beach, FL$711
433Asheville, NC$711
434Columbus, GA$710
435Lehigh Acres, FL$709
436College Station, TX$708
437Dothan, AL$707
438Mount Vernon, NY$706
439Gastonia, NC$706
440McAllen, TX$705
441Greensboro, NC$705
442Spokane Valley, WA$703
443Ogden, UT$703
444Lancaster, CA$702
445Tuscaloosa, AL$701
446El Cajon, CA$701
447Melbourne, FL$700
448Kansas City, MO$700
449Provo, UT$700
450Salem, OR$699
451Detroit, MI$697
452Clearwater, FL$696
453Bryan, TX$696
454Worcester, MA$695
455Stockton, CA$694
456Hawthorne, CA$689
457Victorville, CA$689
458Apple Valley, CA$689
459Inglewood, CA$688
460Lakeland, FL$687
461Spokane, WA$685
462Wilmington, NC$685
463Hesperia, CA$684
464Redding, CA$684
465Chico, CA$683
466Tallahassee, FL$683
467Columbia, SC$681
468Yuma, AZ$680
469High Point, NC$680
470Lawton, OK$680
471Racine, WI$678
472Richmond, VA$677
473Gresham, OR$677
474Compton, CA$677
475Indio, CA$675
476Lynchburg, VA$675
477Columbia, MO$674
478Fort Myers, FL$673
479Tulsa, OK$673
480Las Cruces, NM$673
481Lynwood, CA$670
482Jacksonville, NC$670
483South Gate, CA$669
484Savannah, GA$669
485Allentown, PA$668
486Homestead, FL$668
487Wilmington, DE$663
488Winston-Salem, NC$661
489Kansas City, KS$660
490Fayetteville, NC$660
491Cicero, IL$658
492Jonesboro, AR$657
493Augusta, GA$656
494Schenectady, NY$654
495Milwaukee, WI$652
496North Charleston, SC$651
497Champaign, IL$650
498Fresno, CA$649
499Fall River, MA$648
500Baton Rouge, LA$646
501Mobile, AL$644
502Eugene, OR$644
503Baltimore, MD$642
504Kalamazoo, MI$638
505Fayetteville, AR$635
506Macon-Bibb County, GA$634
507Roanoke, VA$631
508Medford, OR$630
509Nampa, ID$629
510El Monte, CA$628
511Lansing, MI$628
512North Little Rock, AR$626
513Yakima, WA$621
514Waco, TX$620
515Lake Charles, LA$619
516Miami Gardens, FL$617
517Pharr, TX$615
518Hartford, CT$615
519Chattanooga, TN$611
520Erie, PA$611
521Harlingen, TX$609
522South Bend, IN$609
523Greenville, NC$608
524Athens, GA$603
525Evansville, IN$601
526San Bernardino, CA$598
527Fort Smith, AR$597
528Brownsville, TX$593
529Merced, CA$592
530Newark, NJ$591
531Jackson, TN$590
532Tucson, AZ$590
533Lauderhill, FL$587
534Lawrence, MA$578
535Kissimmee, FL$577
536St. Louis, MO$577
537Birmingham, AL$574
538Bloomington, IN$573
539New Orleans, LA$570
540Shreveport, LA$568
541Albany, GA$567
542Johnson City, TN$566
543Cincinnati, OH$565
544Memphis, TN$562
545Knoxville, TN$553
546Gainesville, FL$537
547Akron, OH$535
548Gulfport, MS$531
549Jackson, MS$529
550Lorain, OH$529
551Pueblo, CO$528
552Reading, PA$526
553Rochester, NY$524
554Muncie, IN$520
555Hemet, CA$519
556Springfield, MO$492
557Providence, RI$491
558Passaic, NJ$483
559Paterson, NJ$468
560Dayton, OH$454
561Canton, OH$449
562Camden, NJ$445
563Youngstown, OH$398
564Trenton, NJ$398
565Flint, MI$395
566Waterbury, CT$362
567Hialeah, FL$331
568Springfield, MA$306
569Cleveland, OH$228
570Miami, FL$115
*No. 1 = Biggest

Click here to view WalletHub’s full study and methodology, as well as read through holiday spending tips from financial experts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss