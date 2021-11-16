Where does Amarillo rank? WalletHub lists US cities by holiday budget size

The holidays are about spending quality time with people you care about, not splashing the cash, so be thoughtful about gifts but don’t worry about their price tag.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – How much do you spend for the holidays? WalletHub compiled data from around the US to see which cities clocked in with the largest holiday budgets.

While Flower Mound, Texas, came in at #1 on the list – Amarillo came in at #367 with a top budget of around $786.

The data and findings, according to WalletHub:

Besides bringing good cheer, the holidays also can invite seasonal stress, a primary source of which is our addiction to spending. Plus, this year, holiday shopping may be more stressful than usual considering the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has left a lasting impact on many people’s finances. However, holiday sales still grew 8.3% last year despite the pandemic, so it’s likely we will see even better growth this year now that conditions have been improving.

In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, holiday shoppers also face difficulties from credit card debt. In 2021, the average household credit card debt is $7,854, according to WalletHub’s data. At the beginning of 2021, there was over $900 billion in total credit card debt, and WalletHub projects a net increase of around $100 billion this year.

To help consumers avoid post-holiday regret, WalletHub calculated the maximum holiday budget for each of 570 U.S. cities using five key characteristics of the population, such as income, age, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio.

Holiday Budget by City

Overall Rank* City Holiday Budget 1 Flower Mound, TX $3,427 2 Sunnyvale, CA $3,085 3 The Woodlands, TX $3,073 4 Sugar Land, TX $3,029 5 Mountain View, CA $2,959 6 Ellicott City, MD $2,950 7 Naperville, IL $2,941 8 Bellevue, WA $2,927 9 Carmel, IN $2,806 10 League City, TX $2,778 11 Milpitas, CA $2,710 12 Allen, TX $2,688 13 Pearland, TX $2,669 14 Maple Grove, MN $2,577 15 Cary, NC $2,541 16 Troy, MI $2,524 17 Plymouth, MN $2,499 18 Arlington, VA $2,434 19 Newton, MA $2,399 20 Columbia, MD $2,379 21 Rochester Hills, MI $2,338 22 Palo Alto, CA $2,276 23 Arlington Heights, IL $2,260 24 Pleasanton, CA $2,248 25 San Ramon, CA $2,231 26 Weston, FL $2,228 27 Santa Clara, CA $2,219 28 Eagan, MN $2,166 29 Cambridge, MA $2,157 30 Frisco, TX $2,133 31 Shawnee, KS $2,130 32 Alexandria, VA $2,054 33 Plano, TX $2,044 34 Somerville, MA $2,038 35 Livonia, MI $1,998 36 San Francisco, CA $1,981 37 Rockville, MD $1,927 38 Seattle, WA $1,906 39 Highlands Ranch, CO $1,904 40 Kirkland, WA $1,902 41 Centreville, VA $1,892 42 Fremont, CA $1,878 43 Richardson, TX $1,857 44 Fishers, IN $1,834 45 Yorba Linda, CA $1,817 46 Livermore, CA $1,797 47 Overland Park, KS $1,779 48 Cedar Park, TX $1,770 49 San Mateo, CA $1,767 50 Farmington Hills, MI $1,753 51 Santa Monica, CA $1,717 52 Framingham, MA $1,715 53 Woodbury, MN $1,713 54 Boca Raton, FL $1,711 55 Stamford, CT $1,699 56 Carrollton, TX $1,698 57 Roswell, GA $1,696 58 New Rochelle, NY $1,675 59 South Jordan, UT $1,674 60 Nashua, NH $1,674 61 Centennial, CO $1,667 62 Mission Viejo, CA $1,664 63 Schaumburg, IL $1,661 64 Mount Pleasant, SC $1,634 65 Folsom, CA $1,624 66 Warwick, RI $1,616 67 Palatine, IL $1,614 68 Quincy, MA $1,610 69 Cranston, RI $1,602 70 Franklin, TN $1,574 71 Toms River, NJ $1,571 72 Lake Forest, CA $1,562 73 Gilbert, AZ $1,558 74 Silver Spring, MD $1,551 75 Norwalk, CT $1,547 76 North Richland Hills, TX $1,544 77 Hoover, AL $1,534 78 Bloomington, MN $1,512 79 Sandy, UT $1,503 80 Missouri City, TX $1,499 81 Walnut Creek, CA $1,497 82 Rochester, MN $1,494 83 Broomfield, CO $1,490 84 Madison, WI $1,481 85 Olathe, KS $1,479 86 Ann Arbor, MI $1,457 87 Newport Beach, CA $1,455 88 Clifton, NJ $1,451 89 Irving, TX $1,439 90 Joliet, IL $1,436 91 O’Fallon, MO $1,412 92 Lee’s Summit, MO $1,407 93 Scottsdale, AZ $1,394 94 Sterling Heights, MI $1,391 95 Manchester, NH $1,385 96 Midland, TX $1,381 97 Redwood City, CA $1,375 98 Bloomington, IL $1,375 99 St. Charles, MO $1,365 100 Jersey City, NJ $1,362 101 Danbury, CT $1,356 102 Garland, TX $1,355 103 Goodyear, AZ $1,351 104 Union City, CA $1,344 105 Chandler, AZ $1,343 106 McKinney, TX $1,340 107 Yonkers, NY $1,336 108 Redondo Beach, CA $1,326 109 West Jordan, UT $1,318 110 Arvada, CO $1,315 111 Minneapolis, MN $1,301 112 San Jose, CA $1,293 113 Carlsbad, CA $1,288 114 Mesquite, TX $1,288 115 Cedar Rapids, IA $1,284 116 San Clemente, CA $1,284 117 Portland, ME $1,283 118 Thousand Oaks, CA $1,273 119 Layton, UT $1,266 120 Laguna Niguel, CA $1,261 121 Chino Hills, CA $1,255 122 Irvine, CA $1,251 123 South San Francisco, CA $1,240 124 Pasadena, TX $1,234 125 Metairie, LA $1,233 126 Bayonne, NJ $1,232 127 Alameda, CA $1,232 128 Sioux City, IA $1,228 129 Tempe, AZ $1,220 130 Lowell, MA $1,220 131 Peoria, AZ $1,219 132 Bolingbrook, IL $1,216 133 Anchorage, AK $1,216 134 Round Rock, TX $1,200 135 Wyoming, MI $1,200 136 Southfield, MI $1,199 137 Des Moines, IA $1,190 138 Parma, OH $1,187 139 Santa Clarita, CA $1,185 140 Simi Valley, CA $1,172 141 Waldorf, MD $1,169 142 Pittsburgh, PA $1,167 143 Oklahoma City, OK $1,165 144 Delray Beach, FL $1,164 145 Oshkosh, WI $1,164 146 Germantown, MD $1,156 147 Pawtucket, RI $1,156 148 Temecula, CA $1,152 149 Columbus, OH $1,145 150 Brentwood, NY $1,144 151 Alhambra, CA $1,139 152 Cheektowaga, NY $1,137 153 Beaumont, TX $1,136 154 Huntington Beach, CA $1,124 155 Daly City, CA $1,124 156 Elk Grove, CA $1,120 157 San Tan Valley, AZ $1,119 158 Springfield, IL $1,118 159 Marysville, WA $1,116 160 Lakewood, CA $1,114 161 Edmond, OK $1,109 162 Tracy, CA $1,109 163 Torrance, CA $1,108 164 Camarillo, CA $1,107 165 Westland, MI $1,107 166 Orange, CA $1,103 167 Henderson, NV $1,100 168 Gaithersburg, MD $1,099 169 Rancho Cucamonga, CA $1,093 170 Coral Springs, FL $1,092 171 Murrieta, CA $1,092 172 Warren, MI $1,087 173 Chesapeake, VA $1,082 174 Renton, WA $1,079 175 Wichita Falls, TX $1,073 176 Peoria, IL $1,073 177 Concord, CA $1,072 178 Ames, IO $1,071 179 Washington, DC $1,070 180 Roseville, CA $1,066 181 Hillsboro, OR $1,061 182 Evanston, IL $1,060 183 Riverview, FL $1,059 184 Virginia Beach, VA $1,057 185 Waterloo, IA $1,056 186 Vacaville, CA $1,056 187 Plantation, FL $1,053 188 Austin, TX $1,049 189 Hayward, CA $1,048 190 St. Cloud, MN $1,043 191 Berkeley, CA $1,043 192 Sioux Falls, SD $1,040 193 Lafayette, IN $1,040 194 Thornton, CO $1,039 195 Deerfield Beach, FL $1,039 196 New Braunfels, TX $1,034 197 Hammond, IN $1,034 198 Suffolk, VA $1,030 199 Tustin, CA $1,028 200 Topeka, KS $1,026 201 Fairfield, CA $1,025 202 Costa Mesa, CA $1,020 203 Davie, FL $1,018 204 Corona, CA $1,016 205 Auburn, WA $1,016 206 Napa, CA $1,012 207 Brooklyn Park, MN $1,008 208 Kent, WA $1,008 209 Boston, MA $1,007 210 Miramar, FL $1,003 211 Albany, NY $1,002 212 Pasadena, CA $1,002 213 West Covina, CA $1,001 214 Broken Arrow, OK $998 215 Rio Rancho, NM $996 216 Carson, CA $992 217 Grand Prairie, TX $991 218 Waukegan, IL $990 219 Chino, CA $988 220 Chula Vista, CA $987 221 Bismarck, ND $981 222 Billings, MT $978 223 Sparks, NV $976 224 Independence, MO $976 225 Scranton, PA $974 226 Fullerton, CA $973 227 Aurora, IL $973 228 Waukesha, WI $972 229 Honolulu, HI $972 230 San Diego, CA $971 231 Pembroke Pines, FL $969 232 Skokie, IL $969 233 San Marcos, CA $960 234 Buena Park, CA $959 235 Concord, NC $954 236 San Buenaventura (Ventura), CA $954 237 Largo, FL $952 238 Lewisville, TX $952 239 Clovis, CA $952 240 Raleigh, NC $952 241 Westminster, CO $949 242 Odessa, TX $948 243 Charleston, SC $945 244 Federal Way, WA $943 245 San Leandro, CA $942 246 Frederick, MD $942 247 Whittier, CA $940 248 St. Joseph, MO $940 249 Elgin, IL $936 250 Antioch, CA $935 251 Surprise, AZ $934 252 Meridian, ID $930 253 Santa Barbara, CA $930 254 Beaverton, OR $927 255 Downey, CA $927 256 Longmont, CO $924 257 Fort Worth, TX $920 258 North Las Vegas, NV $920 259 Burbank, CA $920 260 Santa Rosa, CA $919 261 West Valley City, UT $917 262 Portland, OR $917 263 Redlands, CA $913 264 Pittsburg, CA $913 265 Rapid City, SD $905 266 Omaha, NE $904 267 Atlanta, GA $902 268 Fontana, CA $902 269 Orem, UT $902 270 Oakland, CA $902 271 New Britain, CT $899 272 Oxnard, CA $899 273 New Bedford, MA $899 274 Reno, NV $898 275 New York, NY $898 276 Denton, TX $897 277 Arlington, TX $897 278 Pasco, WA $894 279 Manteca, CA $893 280 Conroe, TX $893 281 Charlotte, NC $891 282 Vista, CA $890 283 Decatur, IL $889 284 Oceanside, CA $889 285 Upland, CA $889 286 Boulder, CO $885 287 Anaheim, CA $883 288 Rockford, IL $880 289 Glen Burnie, MD $878 290 Bethlehem, PA $877 291 Lincoln, NE $876 292 Brandon, FL $875 293 Appleton, WI $873 294 Davis, CA $871 295 Norwalk, CA $871 296 Fargo, ND $869 297 Vancouver, WA $867 298 Denver, CO $864 299 Cape Coral, FL $863 300 Menifee, CA $861 301 Avondale, AZ $861 302 Las Vegas, NV $859 303 Port St. Lucie, FL $858 304 Riverside, CA $858 305 Santa Fe, NM $857 306 Loveland, CO $855 307 Baytown, TX $852 308 Vallejo, CA $851 309 Garden Grove, CA $850 310 Bend, OR $849 311 Syracuse, NY $847 312 Eau Claire, WI $846 313 Richmond, CA $844 314 Fort Lauderdale, FL $844 315 Kennewick, WA $843 316 Fort Collins, CO $840 317 Salt Lake City, UT $840 318 Durham, NC $839 319 Tacoma, WA $837 320 Lakewood, CO $835 321 Kenosha, WI $835 322 Corpus Christi, TX $834 323 Lexington-Fayette, KY $834 324 Flagstaff, AZ $831 325 Brockton, MA $830 326 Huntsville, AL $827 327 Moreno Valley, CA $826 328 Santa Ana, CA $825 329 Murfreesboro, TN $824 330 Aurora, CO $823 331 Buffalo, NY $823 332 Colorado Springs, CO $818 333 Boynton Beach, FL $818 334 Baldwin Park, CA $817 335 Everett, WA $816 336 Temple, TX $816 337 Norman, OK $816 338 Ontario, CA $812 339 Elizabeth, NJ $812 340 Rancho Cordova, CA $812 341 Glendale, CA $810 342 St. Petersburg, FL $810 343 St. Paul, MN $807 344 Victoria, TX $806 345 Mesa, AZ $806 346 Albuquerque, NM $804 347 Perris, CA $804 348 Union City, NJ $803 349 Lynn, MA $802 350 Missoula, MT $801 351 St. George, UT $800 352 East Orange, NJ $800 353 Phoenix, AZ $800 354 Escondido, CA $798 355 Santa Maria, CA $797 356 Carmichael, CA $797 357 Dearborn, MI $795 358 Bakersfield, CA $793 359 Hampton, VA $792 360 Jacksonville, FL $791 361 Nashville, TN $791 362 Boise City, ID $790 363 Tyler, TX $790 364 Palmdale, CA $788 365 Dallas, TX $787 366 Warner Robins, GA $787 367 Amarillo, TX $786 368 Sunrise, FL $786 369 Long Beach, CA $786 370 Toledo, OH $785 371 San Antonio, TX $783 372 Houston, TX $783 373 Visalia, CA $781 374 West Palm Beach, FL $780 375 Tampa, FL $780 376 Sacramento, CA $779 377 San Angelo, TX $777 378 Hollywood, FL $776 379 Louisville, KY $775 380 Salinas, CA $775 381 Rialto, CA $775 382 Los Angeles, CA $775 383 Lawrence, KS $775 384 Kenner, LA $774 385 Citrus Heights, CA $773 386 Westminster, CA $772 387 Bridgeport, CT $769 388 Glendale, AZ $768 389 Palm Coast, FL $764 390 Lubbock, TX $763 391 Pomona, CA $762 392 Abilene, TX $762 393 Chicago, IL $759 394 Deltona, FL $759 395 Newport News, VA $756 396 Orlando, FL $755 397 Davenport, IA $754 398 Bellflower, CA $753 399 Killeen, TX $752 400 Green Bay, WI $751 401 Turlock, CA $749 402 Wichita, KS $749 403 Iowa City, IA $748 404 Grand Rapids, MI $746 405 Modesto, CA $743 406 Palm Bay, FL $740 407 Norfolk, VA $740 408 Portsmouth, VA $740 409 Edinburg, TX $739 410 Greeley, CO $738 411 Mission, TX $736 412 Longview, TX $735 413 Spring Hill, FL $735 414 Miami Beach, FL $734 415 Philadelphia, PA $733 416 Duluth, MN $733 417 Fort Wayne, IN $732 418 Bellingham, WA $731 419 Lafayette, LA $729 420 Montgomery, AL $727 421 New Haven, CT $727 422 Laredo, TX $724 423 Little Rock, AR $723 424 Clarksville, TN $721 425 Bossier City, LA $720 426 El Paso, TX $717 427 Springdale, AR $716 428 Yuba City, CA $716 429 Gary, IN $715 430 Rock Hill, SC $712 431 Indianapolis, IN $712 432 Pompano Beach, FL $711 433 Asheville, NC $711 434 Columbus, GA $710 435 Lehigh Acres, FL $709 436 College Station, TX $708 437 Dothan, AL $707 438 Mount Vernon, NY $706 439 Gastonia, NC $706 440 McAllen, TX $705 441 Greensboro, NC $705 442 Spokane Valley, WA $703 443 Ogden, UT $703 444 Lancaster, CA $702 445 Tuscaloosa, AL $701 446 El Cajon, CA $701 447 Melbourne, FL $700 448 Kansas City, MO $700 449 Provo, UT $700 450 Salem, OR $699 451 Detroit, MI $697 452 Clearwater, FL $696 453 Bryan, TX $696 454 Worcester, MA $695 455 Stockton, CA $694 456 Hawthorne, CA $689 457 Victorville, CA $689 458 Apple Valley, CA $689 459 Inglewood, CA $688 460 Lakeland, FL $687 461 Spokane, WA $685 462 Wilmington, NC $685 463 Hesperia, CA $684 464 Redding, CA $684 465 Chico, CA $683 466 Tallahassee, FL $683 467 Columbia, SC $681 468 Yuma, AZ $680 469 High Point, NC $680 470 Lawton, OK $680 471 Racine, WI $678 472 Richmond, VA $677 473 Gresham, OR $677 474 Compton, CA $677 475 Indio, CA $675 476 Lynchburg, VA $675 477 Columbia, MO $674 478 Fort Myers, FL $673 479 Tulsa, OK $673 480 Las Cruces, NM $673 481 Lynwood, CA $670 482 Jacksonville, NC $670 483 South Gate, CA $669 484 Savannah, GA $669 485 Allentown, PA $668 486 Homestead, FL $668 487 Wilmington, DE $663 488 Winston-Salem, NC $661 489 Kansas City, KS $660 490 Fayetteville, NC $660 491 Cicero, IL $658 492 Jonesboro, AR $657 493 Augusta, GA $656 494 Schenectady, NY $654 495 Milwaukee, WI $652 496 North Charleston, SC $651 497 Champaign, IL $650 498 Fresno, CA $649 499 Fall River, MA $648 500 Baton Rouge, LA $646 501 Mobile, AL $644 502 Eugene, OR $644 503 Baltimore, MD $642 504 Kalamazoo, MI $638 505 Fayetteville, AR $635 506 Macon-Bibb County, GA $634 507 Roanoke, VA $631 508 Medford, OR $630 509 Nampa, ID $629 510 El Monte, CA $628 511 Lansing, MI $628 512 North Little Rock, AR $626 513 Yakima, WA $621 514 Waco, TX $620 515 Lake Charles, LA $619 516 Miami Gardens, FL $617 517 Pharr, TX $615 518 Hartford, CT $615 519 Chattanooga, TN $611 520 Erie, PA $611 521 Harlingen, TX $609 522 South Bend, IN $609 523 Greenville, NC $608 524 Athens, GA $603 525 Evansville, IN $601 526 San Bernardino, CA $598 527 Fort Smith, AR $597 528 Brownsville, TX $593 529 Merced, CA $592 530 Newark, NJ $591 531 Jackson, TN $590 532 Tucson, AZ $590 533 Lauderhill, FL $587 534 Lawrence, MA $578 535 Kissimmee, FL $577 536 St. Louis, MO $577 537 Birmingham, AL $574 538 Bloomington, IN $573 539 New Orleans, LA $570 540 Shreveport, LA $568 541 Albany, GA $567 542 Johnson City, TN $566 543 Cincinnati, OH $565 544 Memphis, TN $562 545 Knoxville, TN $553 546 Gainesville, FL $537 547 Akron, OH $535 548 Gulfport, MS $531 549 Jackson, MS $529 550 Lorain, OH $529 551 Pueblo, CO $528 552 Reading, PA $526 553 Rochester, NY $524 554 Muncie, IN $520 555 Hemet, CA $519 556 Springfield, MO $492 557 Providence, RI $491 558 Passaic, NJ $483 559 Paterson, NJ $468 560 Dayton, OH $454 561 Canton, OH $449 562 Camden, NJ $445 563 Youngstown, OH $398 564 Trenton, NJ $398 565 Flint, MI $395 566 Waterbury, CT $362 567 Hialeah, FL $331 568 Springfield, MA $306 569 Cleveland, OH $228 570 Miami, FL $115 *No. 1 = Biggest

Click here to view WalletHub’s full study and methodology, as well as read through holiday spending tips from financial experts.