AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Voters throughout the Texas Panhandle will get the chance to vote on particular races in the upcoming May runoff after a number of races throughout the state, in Potter and Randall counties and throughout the region, resulted in a runoff.

MyHighPlains.com has all you need to know before going to a voting location for early voting starting Monday or on Election Day May 24.

What’s on the ballot?

At the state level, Republican runoff races include the Attorney General’s race between Ken Paxton and George P. Bush. Democratic runoff races at the state level include the Lieutenant Governor’s race between Michelle Beckley and Mike Collier.

Local Republican voters in Potter and Randall Counties, along with Armstrong County, will be choosing between Dee Johnson and Joe Marr Wilson for the District Judge seat for the 47th Judicial District. Democratic voters in Potter County’s precinct four can choose between Warren Coble, Sr. and Melodie Graves for the county’s precinct four commissioner seat.

Randall County Republican voters will see three local races on the ballot including the county’s precinct two commissioner seat between Eric Berry and Terry Wright, the county’s precinct four commissioner seat between Tam Boatler and Melissa Juett Kalka and the Justice of the Peace precinct four-seat between Kyle Balke and Joanna Garcia Flores.

Where can I vote early in this election?

In Potter County, residents are able to vote early in the following locations:

Santa Fe Building (Main), First Floor, Ticket Office at 900 S. Polk St.

May 16-18 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 19-20 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Casey Carpet One, Main Entrance, 3500 I-40 West Frontage Rd.

May 16-20 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Tri-State Fairgrounds, Arched Gate No. 1 at 3301 SE 10th

May 16-20 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Cornerstone Outreach, Main entrance, Fellowship Room at 1111 N. Buchanan

May 16-20 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Northwest Branch Amarillo Public Library, Meeting Room at 6100 SW Ninth Ave.

May 16-20 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



In Randall County, residents are able to vote early in the following locations:

Randall County Election Administration Office, 1604 5th Ave. in Canyon

May 16-20 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Randall County Annex, 4320 S. Western

May 16-20 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Southwest Branch Library, 6801 W 45th Ave.

May 16-20 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Comanche Trail Church of Christ, 2700 E. 34th

May 16-20 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Randall County Justice Center, 2309 Russell Long Blvd.

May 16-20 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Voters can also vote in this election at various locations throughout the two counties on Election Day, May 7.

What will the ballots look like when I go to the voting location?

Check out the below links to see what the ballots are going to look like for both Republican and Democratic voters in Potter and Randall counties:

Potter County

Democratic Party Ballot: 100, 200 and 300 Precincts

Democratic Party Ballot: 400 Precinct

Republican Party Ballot: All Precincts

Randall County

Republican Party Ballot: Precincts 415, 418, 420, 421, 426 and 429

Republican Party Ballot: Precincts 110, 111, 112, 114, 131, 315, 324

Republican Party Ballot: Precincts 204, 208, 216, 222, 227, 228 and 230

Republican Party Ballot: Precincts 103, 123, 301, 302, 305, 306, 307, 309, 317, 325 and 332

Democratic Party Ballot: All Precincts