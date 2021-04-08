Where can I get a COVID-19 vaccine in Amarillo?

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – All adults in Texas are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination. Where do you find one, here in Amarillo?

Have we missed out on a location? Let us know!

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss