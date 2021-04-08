Where can I get a COVID-19 vaccine in Amarillo?

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – All adults in Texas are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination. Where do you find one, here in Amarillo?
- The Amarillo Civic Center
- The Amarillo VA Hospital
- Amigos
- CVS Pharmacy
- Health Mart
- Market Street
- Martin Tipton Pharmacy
- Sam’s Club
- United Supermarkets
- Walmart
- Walgreens
Have we missed out on a location? Let us know!
