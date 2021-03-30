When is the landfill open? Amarillo landfill moves to summer hours

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo announced that the landfill will begin summer hours of operation beginning Thursday, April 1, through October 31.

Summer hours are described as:

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sundays – CLOSED

For more information, contact the City of Amarillo at 806-378-5219.