When is the landfill open? Amarillo landfill moves to summer hours

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo announced that the landfill will begin summer hours of operation beginning Thursday, April 1, through October 31.
Summer hours are described as:
- Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Sundays – CLOSED
For more information, contact the City of Amarillo at 806-378-5219.
