When is it time to call your insurance agency if your frozen pipes bust?

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As temperatures slowly but surely continue to rise, homeowners and residents with frozen pipes might soon run into trouble as those same pipes begin to thaw out.

For anyone who believes they may end up with this situation, State Farm agent, Don Tipps, suggests being proactive.

“The best thing to do is to open those cabinet doors, let some heat get in there, even if you’ve got a- maybe a space heater or a hairdryer even. Get some heat, if you know where that pipe is. Get some heat on that pipe,” said Tipps.

However, if worse comes to worst and those pipes do rupture, call your insurance agent and cut off the water or find someone who can.

Tipps continued, “A plumber, or someone that can shut that water off to the home, because as soon as it thaws, and that pipe is broken, obviously water’s going to be coming out. It’s going to be uncontrollable.”

Farmers Insurance Agency Owner, Cody Chandler, said if you are a renter, renters’ insurance can also help insure your personal objects.

“Renters insurance could certainly help save you and in the same scenario, you have your personal property coverage on that. And obviously you’re not insuring the pipes or the structure on a renters policy,” said Chandler.

Tipps shared that even in the minor situations, your insurance agency can get you in touch with a contractor, save the bills associated with that, and see if a claim should be made.