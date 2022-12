AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With the holiday season come and gone, families around the region will soon be bundling up their students and sending them back to the classroom for the Spring 2023 semester.

MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across the High Plains.

When does school start in January 2023?

AMARILLO ISD – Tuesday, Jan. 10

CANYON ISD – Tuesday, Jan. 3

BUSHLAND ISD – Monday, Jan. 9

HIGHLAND PARK ISD – Tuesday, Jan. 3

RIVER ROAD ISD – Tuesday, Jan. 3

BORGER ISD – Tuesday, Jan. 17

SANFORD-FRITCH ISD – Tuesday, Jan. 10

PLEMONS-STINNETT-PHILLIPS CISD – Tuesday, Jan. 10

SPRING CREEK ISD – Monday, Jan. 2

TEXHOMA ISD – Wednesday, Jan. 4

STRATFORD ISD – Wednesday, Jan. 4

GRUVER ISD – Wednesday, Jan. 4

PRINGLE-MORSE CISD – Tuesday, Jan. 3

SPEARMAN ISD – Wednesday, Jan. 4

CHILLICOTHE ISD – Tuesday, Jan. 3

QUANAH ISD – Monday, Jan. 9

PERRYTON ISD – Wednesday, Jan. 4

BOYS RANCH ISD – Tuesday, Jan. 3

VEGA ISD – Wednesday, Jan. 4

ADRIAN ISD – Tuesday, Jan. 3

WILDORADO ISD – Wednesday, Jan. 4

BOOKER ISD – Wednesday, Jan. 4

FOLLETT ISD – Tuesday, Jan. 3

DARROUZETT ISD – Thursday, Jan. 5

CHANNING ISD – Tuesday, Jan. 10

HARTLEY ISD – Tuesday, Jan. 10

DUMAS ISD – Tuesday, Jan. 3

SUNRAY ISD – Monday, Jan. 9

LEFORS ISD – Thursday, Jan. 5

MCLEAN ISD – Wednesday, Jan. 4

PAMPA ISD – Tuesday, Jan. 10

GRANDVIEW-HOPKINS ISD – Wednesday, Jan. 4

MIAMI ISD – Tuesday, Jan. 3

CANADIAN ISD – Tuesday, Jan. 3

SHAMROCK ISD – Wednesday, Jan. 4

WHEELER ISD – Tuesday, Jan. 3

KELTON ISD – Wednesday, Jan. 4

FORT ELLIOTT CISD – Tuesday, Jan. 10

GROOM ISD – Thursday, Jan. 5

PANHANDLE ISD – Tuesday, Jan. 3

WHITE DEER ISD – Thursday, Jan. 5

HEREFORD ISD – Tuesday, Jan. 10

WALCOTT ISD – Monday, Jan. 9

BOVINA ISD – Thursday, Jan. 5

FARWELL ISD – Tuesday, Jan. 10

FRIONA ISD – Wednesday, Jan. 4

LAZBUDDIE ISD – Tuesday, Jan. 10

DIMMITT ISD – Thursday, Jan. 5

HART ISD – Wednesday, Jan. 4

NAZARETH ISD – Wednesday, Jan. 4

CLAUDE ISD – Wednesday, Jan. 4

CLARENDON ISD – Monday, Jan. 9

HEDLEY ISD – Tuesday, Jan. 3

MEMPHIS ISD – Tuesday, Jan. 3

TURKEY-QUITAQUE ISD – Tuesday, Jan. 3

WELLINGTON ISD – Tuesday, Jan. 10

CHILDRESS ISD – Monday, Jan. 9

PADUCAH ISD – Tuesday, Jan. 3

HAPPY ISD – Wednesday, Jan. 4

TULIA ISD – Wednesday, Jan. 4

KRESS ISD – Wednesday, Jan. 4

SILVERTON ISD – Monday, Jan. 2

DALHART ISD – Tuesday, Jan. 3

TEXLINE ISD – Tuesday, Jan. 3

