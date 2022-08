school bell above a row of yellow lockers. concept of education and back to school. 3d render

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Although it can be bittersweet to say goodbye to summer break, the 2022-2023 school year is just around the corner.

MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across the High Plains.

When does school start in 2022?

AMARILLO ISD – Tuesday, Aug. 16

CANYON ISD – Wednesday, Aug. 17

BUSHLAND ISD – Tuesday, Aug. 16

HIGHLAND PARK ISD – Wednesday, Aug. 17

RIVER ROAD ISD – Wednesday, Aug. 17

BORGER ISD – Monday, Aug. 22

SANFORD-FRITCH ISD – Monday, Aug. 15

PLEMONS-STINNETT-PHILLIPS CISD – Wednesday, Aug. 17

SPRING CREEK ISD – Monday, Aug. 8

TEXHOMA ISD – Thursday, Aug. 11

STRATFORD ISD – Wednesday, Aug. 17

GRUVER ISD – Wednesday, Aug. 17

PRINGLE-MORSE CISD – Wednesday, Aug. 10

SPEARMAN ISD – Thursday, Aug. 11

CHILLICOTHE ISD – Thursday, Aug. 18

QUANAH ISD – Wednesday, Aug. 17

PERRYTON ISD – Wednesday, Aug. 17

BOYS RANCH ISD – Friday, Aug. 12

VEGA ISD – Wednesday, Aug. 17

ADRIAN ISD – Wednesday, Aug. 17

WILDORADO ISD – Wednesday, Aug. 17

BOOKER ISD – Thursday, Aug. 18

FOLLETT ISD – Monday, Aug. 15

DARROUZETT ISD – Thursday, Aug. 11

CHANNING ISD – Monday, Aug. 15

HARTLEY ISD – Wednesday, Aug. 17

DUMAS ISD – Monday, Aug. 15

SUNRAY ISD – Wednesday, Aug. 10

LEFORS ISD – Wednesday, Aug. 17

MCLEAN ISD – Wednesday, Aug. 17

PAMPA ISD – Wednesday, Aug. 17

GRANDVIEW-HOPKINS ISD – Wednesday, Aug. 17

MIAMI ISD – Wednesday, Aug. 17

CANADIAN ISD – Wednesday, Aug. 17

SHAMROCK ISD – Thursday, Aug. 18

WHEELER ISD – Wednesday, Aug. 17

KELTON ISD – Monday, Aug. 15

FORT ELLIOT CISD – Wednesday, Aug. 17

GROOM ISD – Wednesday, Aug. 17

PANHANDLE ISD – Monday, Aug. 22

WHITE DEER ISD – Wednesday, Aug. 17

HEREFORD ISD – Wednesday, Aug. 17

WALCOTT ISD – Wednesday, Aug. 17

BOVINA ISD – Thursday, Aug. 11

FARWELL ISD – Wednesday, Aug. 17

FRIONA ISD – Wednesday, Aug. 17

LAZBUDDIE ISD – Thursday, Aug. 18

DIMMITT ISD – Wednesday, Aug. 17

HART ISD – Monday, Aug. 15

NAZARETH ISD – Wednesday, Aug. 17

CLAUDE ISD – Thursday, Aug. 18

CLARENDON ISD – Monday, Aug. 15

HEDLEY ISD – Thursday, Aug. 18

MEMPHIS ISD – Wednesday, Aug. 17

TURKEY-QUITAQUE ISD – Wednesday, Aug. 17

WELLINGTON ISD – Monday, Aug. 15

CHILDRESS ISD – Thursday, Aug. 18

PADUCAH ISD – Monday, Aug. 15

HAPPY ISD – Wednesday, Aug. 17

TULIA ISD – Wednesday, Aug. 17

KRESS ISD – Wednesday, Aug. 17

SILVERTON ISD – Monday, Aug. 15

DALHART ISD – Wednesday, Aug. 17

TEXLINE ISD – Wednesday, Aug. 17

