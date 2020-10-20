Wheeler ISD moves to Virtual Learning

WHEELER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Wheeler ISD is moving to Virtual Learning for students in grades Pre-K – 6 for the remainder of the week.

The custodial staff, says the district, will work to disinfect the area and prepare for a safe return.

“With the rising number of quarantined students and staff, we felt this would be the only safe option at this time.” Said the District’s announcement.

Students will be contacted regarding devices and assignments.

All students in grades 7-12 that are not currently affected will continue to meet face-to-face.

