WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office released information about a drug bust that occurred earlier this month in Wheeler County.

According to a news release from the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made a traffic stop at around 2 a.m. on April 17. During the stop, deputies searched the car and located 30 pounds of marijuana and around three pounds of suspected fentanyl.

Officials said one woman, who was unidentified by the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested and booked into the Wheeler County Jail for “Manufacture or Delivery of a controlled substance PG1-B over 400 grams,” and “Possession of Marijuana over five pounds but less than 50 pounds.”