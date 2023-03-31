WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with MyHighPlains.com that crews are fighting a grass fire north of I-40 and west of Shamrock on Friday afternoon.
According to officials, the grass fire is reportedly near the intersection of County Road 9 and County Road X in Wheeler County. No evacuations have been reported for the fire, as of 12:15 p.m.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
