WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with MyHighPlains.com that crews are fighting a grass fire north of I-40 and west of Shamrock on Friday afternoon.

According to officials, the grass fire is reportedly near the intersection of County Road 9 and County Road X in Wheeler County. No evacuations have been reported for the fire, as of 12:15 p.m.