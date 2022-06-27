SHAMROCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office released information on two arrests made over the weekend in the course of deputies’ patrols.

The sheriff’s office said that the first arrest happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the city of Shamrock, while a deputy was conducting business security checks. While driving between checks, the deputy pulled over a vehicle that was seen committing a traffic violation near Route 66 and Texas Street.

After being allowed to search the vehicle during the stop, officials said that the deputy found around 9.3 grams of methamphetamine. David William Doebele was arrested on a charge of “Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 over 4 grams but less than 200 grams.”

The sheriff’s office continued that, later on Sunday, Melissa Carr was arrested on charges of “Driving While Intoxicated with child passenger” and “Abandoning or Endangering a child.”

At around 5 p.m. on Sunday, according to officials, Wheeler County deputies stopped a vehicle that was trying to avoid them on Osage Street. After making contact with the driver, Carr, deputies reported that she was “under the influence of narcotics and alcohol” and also that there was a child passenger in the vehicle.

The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office took the opportunity to remind residents that deputies are constantly patrolling the county, in an effort to make sure its roadways and communities are safe for the public.