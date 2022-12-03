WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Department released information regarding a drug bust involving approximately 23 pounds of methamphetamine in Shamrock on Friday morning.

According to the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Department, in the early morning of Dec. 2, Wheeler County Deputies stopped a vehicle for running the stop sign at Highway 83 and Route 66.

Deputies said during the traffic stop probable cause was gained leading to a vehicle search.

According to the release, the methamphetamines that was found by deputies was concealed in the doors of the vehicle.

Wheeler County said that the occupants of the vehicle were arrested and transported to the Wheeler County Jail where they were booked for the Manufacture or Delivery of a controlled substance PG1 over 400 grams.