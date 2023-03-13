SHAMROCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the City of Shamrock released information on the schedule for the three-day-long 76th annual St. Patrick’s Celebration, also known as “The Official St. Patrick’s Day Celebration for the State of Texas,” expected to run from Friday through Sunday.

Day-to-day details, as explained by organizers, included:

Friday, March 17: Carnival opening Kickoff banquet, and Country Club Dance featuring River Drivers and Seth Ward & The Silence

Saturday, March 18: 5K Run Old Settlers Reunion Shotgun Shoot Donegal Bread Contest 76th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade – 10:30 a.m. Motorcycle Rally & Poker Run Legends Car Show Annual Cornhole Tournament Ranch Rodeo & Open Ranch Bronc Ride Rusty’s Wing Eating Contest Green Beer Pour Christian Concert from 7eleventh Time Down Big Dance featuring Cody Canada & The Departed, Seth Ward & The Silence, the River Drivers, and Ian Tonroy

Sunday, March 19: Gravel Grinder Bike Ride – 9 a.m. Carnival and Arts & Crafts Show Lad-n-Lassie Pageant at the Shamrock High School Auditorium.



“We are so excited to welcome dozens of groups from all over the region to this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade,” said organizer Mark Howard, “The response has simply been amazing so we’re confident this year will be one for the books!”

Organizers noted that a full calendar can be found on the event website along with links to purchase concert tickets.