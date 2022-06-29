MOBEETIE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Mobeetie Volunteer Fire Department released information on a fire that occurred in Mobeetie on Wednesday.

According to a series of Facebook posts, officials with the department said that multiple departments, including the fire departments from Wheeler and Miami, attempted to get the fire, located at the Sweetwater Creek Dairy, knocked down and saved structures around the fire.





Via the Mobeetie Volunteer Fire Department

While no one was hurt in the fire, officials did report that more than 2,000 bales of hay were lost in the fire.