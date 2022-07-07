WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office released details on a Wednesday traffic stop that resulted in two arrests.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies on patrol in Wheeler County pulled over a vehicle in the 600 block of Red River Street at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The vehicle drove around the back of a building, said deputies, and the people inside threw a methamphetamine pipe out the window.

When deputies saw the pipe thrown out the window, according to the sheriff’s office, they made contact with the people inside the vehicle. Deputies recovered the pipe as evidence and then conducted a probable search cause of the vehicle, in which they found around 5.85 grams of methamphetamine.

The two people in the vehicle were arrested, according to officials. The driver, Sergio Jesus Valdivia, was arrested on charges of “Tampering or Fabricating physical evidence and Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 over 4 grams but less than 200 grams.” The passenger, Alberto Espino, was arrested on a charge of “Tampering or Fabricating physical evidence.”

The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office noted that it will continue to “actively and aggressively” fight the illegal use and selling of narcotics in the county.