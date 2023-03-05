WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a wreck that involved a car and a pedestrian, resulting in a man,54, of Sacramento, California man dead near Shamrock.

According to DPS, at around 8:20 a.m. on March 3, the man was driving westbound in a 2020 Volvo truck tractor semi-trailer on I-40 when a tire on the back left side of his semi-trailer blew out.

DPS detailed that the driver pulled over and parked to inspect the tire, which now identifies him as a pedestrian.

DPS said a 66-year-old woman from Carver, Massachusetts was also driving westbound and hit the driver of the semi-trailer while he was inspecting his tire.

Officials added that the woman fled from the scene without stopping and or rendering aid.

The release said with collected evidence from the scene, troopers were able to identify the make and color of the woman’s vehicle and distributed this information to multiple agencies to help locate it.

DPS stated that the woman was later stopped by New Mexico State Police traveling westbound on I-40 near the state line east of Tucumcari.

According to officials, the woman’s vehicle had severe cosmetic damage to the front right and side area along with other evidence modifiers related to the crash scene.

DPS added that the woman was identified and released, and the vehicle was seized for processing.

DPS stated that this is an ongoing investigation by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and charges are pending.