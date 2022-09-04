WHEELER COUNTY, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies seized seven and a half pounds of marijuana, after a failed traffic stop lead to a high speed chase.

Officials stated in a social media post that on Saturday at approximately 5:30 p.m., a Wheeler County Deputy was working routine patrol. He attempted to stop a vehicle on I-40 East bound at the 161-mile marker. The vehicle failed to stop and took the 163 exit and headed North on 83 near Garrison’s in Shamrock.

The officer stated that the vehicle began to accelerate to a high rate of speed headed North bound on Highway 83 towards Wheeler. A second deputy was in Wheeler and set up stop sticks to try and prevent the pursuit from entering the city limits of Wheeler. According to the Sheriff’s office, the deputy was successful in his deployment of stop sticks a couple of miles south of Wheeler. The vehicle continued North where they turned on 11th street, then on to Main Street.

Officials stated that the vehicle came to a stop at 11th and Main Street. The male driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot, the female passenger was taken into custody.

Officials stated that due to tips from Wheeler residents, deputies were quickly able to take the male subject into custody in the alley behind the Methodist Church in Wheeler. Deputies located approximately seven and a half pounds of marijuana in the vehicle.

Both subjects were taken to the Wheeler County Jail and booked on charges.