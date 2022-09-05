WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, one person was killed and two others were injured during a crash involving a pickup truck and a Freightliner on Sunday morning on I-40 in Wheeler County.

Officials reported that at around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, around three miles east of Shamrock, a 2017 Freightliner Truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was westbound on I-40. Meanwhile, a 2008 Toyota Tundra pickup truck towing a trailer was eastbound, driven by 60-year-old Steven Little of Clovis, Calif.

The driver of the Freightliner “failed to drive in a single lane,” according to DPS officials, and crossed the center median before striking Little’s pickup on the driver’s side.

Little was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the DPS report, and both the driver and passenger of the Freightliner were taken to a local hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries.

Officials noted that the crash is still under investigation.