WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office released information on its Facebook page regarding a Tuesday morning drug seizure near Shamrock.

According to the post, deputies from the office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Shamrock on a traffic violation around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. A K-9 deputy that was called to the scene alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.

After deputies searched the vehicle, deputies located 19 kilogram sealed packages of a substance which tested positive for Fentanyl and Cocaine. The post said the two occupants of the vehicle, not identified in the post, were arrested and charged for “Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG1 over 400 grams” and “Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG1B over 400 grams.”