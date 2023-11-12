WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a wreck near Shamrock that resulted in one dead and four injured.

According to a DPS press release, at around 8:14 a.m. on Sunday, both lanes on I-40 westbound were blocked due to a wreck in which a semi-towing trailer had jackknifed.

Officials said this caused a line of traffic that extended about three to four miles.

DPS detailed that a 2018 Volvo truck tractor, towing a Hyundai semi-trailer, a 2016 Freightliner truck tractor, towing a utility semi-trailer, and a 2022 Volvo truck tractor, towing a utility semi-trailer were all stopped at the back of the traffic line.

The release further explained that a 2023 Freightliner Cascadia truck tractor, towing a Hyundai semi-trailer driven by Parampreet Singh Deol, 26 of Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada was headed west on I-40 and failed to control his speed striking the Volvo truck tractor.

DPS said this caused a chain reaction resulting in the 2018 Volvo truck tractor hitting the Freightliner truck tractor and it colliding with the 2022 Volvo truck tractor.

Officials stated that Deol was pronounced dead on the scene and the passenger in the sleeper berth was seriously injured.

DPS said the drivers of the other vehicles involved sustained minor to moderate injuries during the wreck.