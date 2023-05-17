WHEELER COUNTY (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a wreck that resulted in one dead east of Shamrock.

According to a DPS press release, at around 11:55 p.m. on May 16, Russell Mullican, 59, of New Castle, Oklahoma was driving a Dodge pickup eastbound on I-40 in the right lane, while a semi-trailer was legally parked on the improved shoulder.

DPS said Mullican failed to drive in a single lane traveling onto the improved shoulder and striking the semi-trailer’s left rear end. Officials said Mullican’s vehicle came to rest in the south ditch facing southeast and the semi-trailer came to rest on the improved shoulder.

According to the release, Mullican was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the semi-trailer did not sustain any injuries from the crash.