WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office, one person was arrested Tuesday night in the wake of a “verbal altercation” involving guns, theft, and a wreck.

The sheriff’s office reported that deputies responded to a call on Tuesday at around 10 p.m. referring to a “disturbance” involving guns. While the deputies were responding to the first call, another came in reporting that Maximo Ybarra had left the area of the disturbance and wrecked near County Road 6 in Mobeetie.

In the course of the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office, deputies found that a verbal fight had taken place involving Ybarra, who then took a vehicle and guns without the permission of the owner. After the wreck, Ybarra then tried to hide the guns.

The sheriff’s office said that Ybarra was arrested on multiple charges including the felony possession of a firearm, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and firearm theft.

