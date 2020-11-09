Wheeler County to close County Courthouse due to COVID-19

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Wheeler County has announced the Wheeler County Commissioners’ Court voted this morning to close the Wheeler County Courthouse to the public until further notice, due to the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Wheeler County.

Wheeler County Commissioners’ Court officials say they are still available by phone at (806) 826-2042 and by Zoom appointments.

