Wheeler County Sheriff Wes Crites retires after 59 years in Law Enforcement

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office announced over Facebook today that Sheriff Wes Crites is retiring after 59 years in Law Enforcement.

The Office said that Sheriff Crites began his career with the Texas Department of Public Safety as a Trooper, and retired as the Narcotics Commander before being elected as Sheriff of Wheeler County.

“Sheriff Crites has been an inspiration to all who served under him, and a friend to the citizens of Wheeler County.” stated the announcement. “He will be sorely missed.”