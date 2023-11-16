AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Civic Center Complex announced that the Wheel of Fortune LIVE show will be in Amarillo on Feb. 13.

According to an Amarillo Civic Center press release, contestants will be randomly picked from the audience to join the game show. The contestant will get to join the host on stage and spin the wheel for a chance to win prizes.

Officials detailed that VIP ticket packages will not guarantee guests’ participation in the game show. The audience will be able to interact with the games on stage.

The Amarillo Civic Center Ticket price packages and the items included are the following:

VIP 1 Ultimate Experience: One (1) Premium Reserved Ticket in the First 3 Rows. Spin the Wheel! Official Photograph with The Wheel of Fortune Set. Exclusive Wheel of Fortune Tote Bag. Exclusive Wheel of Fortune VIP Merchandise Item. Wheel of Fortune VIP Laminate. Commemorative Ticket $263.50

One (1) Premium Reserved Ticket in the First 3 Rows. Spin the Wheel! Official Photograph with The Wheel of Fortune Set. Exclusive Wheel of Fortune Tote Bag. Exclusive Wheel of Fortune VIP Merchandise Item. Wheel of Fortune VIP Laminate. Commemorative Ticket VIP 2 Spin the Wheel Experience: One (1) Premium Reserved Ticket in the First 10 Rows. Spin the Wheel! Official Photograph with The Wheel of Fortune Set. Exclusive Wheel of Fortune Tote Bag. Exclusive Wheel of Fortune VIP Merchandise Item. Wheel of Fortune VIP Laminate. Commemorative Ticket $158.00

One (1) Premium Reserved Ticket in the First 10 Rows. Spin the Wheel! Official Photograph with The Wheel of Fortune Set. Exclusive Wheel of Fortune Tote Bag. Exclusive Wheel of Fortune VIP Merchandise Item. Wheel of Fortune VIP Laminate. Commemorative Ticket VIP3 Wheel of Fortune Merchandise Package: One (1) Premium Reserved Ticket in the First 20 Rows. Exclusive Wheel of Fortune Tote Bag. Exclusive Wheel of Fortune VIP Merchandise Item. Wheel of Fortune VIP Laminate. Commemorative Ticket $118.00

To purchase tickets for this event visit the Amarillo Civic Center website.