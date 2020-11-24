What’s open in Amarillo on Thanksgiving? Your list for 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The holidays may be looking different this year due to COVID-19, but there are still options available for those who may not feel like cooking on Thanksgiving, or just want to go have some (socially-distanced) family fun.

Restaurants:

1887 Social House

Asian Buffet

Cattleman’s Cafe

Cracker Barrel

The Big Texan Steak Ranch

Furr’s Fresh Buffet

Golden Corral

Hooters

IHOP

It’s a Punjabi Affair

Saltgrass Steakhouse

Skooterz Bar and Grill

Waffle House

Entertainment:

Cinemark Hollywood 16

Cinergy Entertainment

United Artists Amarillo Star 14

Western Bowl

Shopping:

CVS

Toot’n Totum

Walgreens

Westgate Mall

We also covered a list of businesses closed on Thanksgiving this year.

Are we missing one? Want to add your business? Let us know! Send an email to kamrdigital@nexstar.tv with the subject “OPEN THANKSGIVING: [Business Name Here]” to be added to our list.

This story will be updated as more information is released.