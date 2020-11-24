What’s open in Amarillo on Thanksgiving? Your list for 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The holidays may be looking different this year due to COVID-19, but there are still options available for those who may not feel like cooking on Thanksgiving, or just want to go have some (socially-distanced) family fun.
Restaurants:
- 1887 Social House
- Asian Buffet
- Cattleman’s Cafe
- Cracker Barrel
- The Big Texan Steak Ranch
- Furr’s Fresh Buffet
- Golden Corral
- Hooters
- IHOP
- It’s a Punjabi Affair
- Saltgrass Steakhouse
- Skooterz Bar and Grill
- Waffle House
Entertainment:
- Cinemark Hollywood 16
- Cinergy Entertainment
- United Artists Amarillo Star 14
- Western Bowl
Shopping:
- CVS
- Toot’n Totum
- Walgreens
- Westgate Mall
We also covered a list of businesses closed on Thanksgiving this year.
Are we missing one? Want to add your business? Let us know! Send an email to kamrdigital@nexstar.tv with the subject “OPEN THANKSGIVING: [Business Name Here]” to be added to our list.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
