What’s open in Amarillo on Thanksgiving? Your list for 2020

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The holidays may be looking different this year due to COVID-19, but there are still options available for those who may not feel like cooking on Thanksgiving, or just want to go have some (socially-distanced) family fun.

Restaurants:

  • 1887 Social House
  • Asian Buffet
  • Cattleman’s Cafe
  • Cracker Barrel
  • The Big Texan Steak Ranch
  • Furr’s Fresh Buffet
  • Golden Corral
  • Hooters
  • IHOP
  • It’s a Punjabi Affair
  • Saltgrass Steakhouse
  • Skooterz Bar and Grill
  • Waffle House

Entertainment:

  • Cinemark Hollywood 16
  • Cinergy Entertainment 
  • United Artists Amarillo Star 14
  • Western Bowl

Shopping:

  • CVS
  • Toot’n Totum
  • Walgreens
  • Westgate Mall

We also covered a list of businesses closed on Thanksgiving this year.

Are we missing one? Want to add your business? Let us know! Send an email to kamrdigital@nexstar.tv with the subject “OPEN THANKSGIVING: [Business Name Here]” to be added to our list.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss