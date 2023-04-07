AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As many people across the High Plains prepare to spend Easter Sunday at home celebrating with family and friends, others may be looking for something to do or may need to run an errand.
However, with some popular retail chains shifting in recent years to close on major holidays such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, or Easter, it may be difficult to know where to go. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of retail chains and restaurants that will still be available for customers on Easter Sunday 2023.
Grocery, convenience, and retail stores open on Easter Sunday:
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Home Depot
- PetSmart
- Toot ‘n Totum, Pak-A-Sak, and most convenience stores
- Walgreen’s
- Walmart
Entertainment options open on Easter Sunday:
- Amarillo Botanical Gardens
- Amarillo Zoo
- Cadillac Ranch
- Cinergy
- Cinemark
- Comanche Trail Golf Course
- Cowgirls and Cowboys in the West
- Don Harrington Discovery Center
- Ross Rogers Golf Course
- Tascosa Drive-In Theater
- Wonderland Amusement Park
Restaurant options open on Easter Sunday include:
- Abuelo’s
- Applebee’s
- The Big Texan
- Bubba’s 33
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Burger King
- Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
- Chilli’s
- Cracker Barrel
- Denny’s
- Dominos Pizza
- Dunkin’
- Dutch Bros.
- Fire Slice Pizzeria
- Golden Light Cafe & Cantina
- iHop
- Joe Taco
- KFC
- Longhorn Steakhouse
- Los Braceros
- McDonald’s
- Olive Garden
- Panera Bread
- Taco Bell
- Texas Roadhouse
- Red Lobster
- Sonic
- Starbucks
- Waffle House
