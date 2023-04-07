AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As many people across the High Plains prepare to spend Easter Sunday at home celebrating with family and friends, others may be looking for something to do or may need to run an errand.

However, with some popular retail chains shifting in recent years to close on major holidays such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, or Easter, it may be difficult to know where to go. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of retail chains and restaurants that will still be available for customers on Easter Sunday 2023.

Grocery, convenience, and retail stores open on Easter Sunday:

CVS

Dollar General

Bed Bath & Beyond

Home Depot

PetSmart

Toot ‘n Totum, Pak-A-Sak, and most convenience stores

Walgreen’s

Walmart

Entertainment options open on Easter Sunday:

Amarillo Botanical Gardens

Amarillo Zoo

Cadillac Ranch

Cinergy

Cinemark

Comanche Trail Golf Course

Cowgirls and Cowboys in the West

Don Harrington Discovery Center

Ross Rogers Golf Course

Tascosa Drive-In Theater

Wonderland Amusement Park

Restaurant options open on Easter Sunday include:

Abuelo’s

Applebee’s

The Big Texan

Bubba’s 33

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Chilli’s

Cracker Barrel

Denny’s

Dominos Pizza

Dunkin’

Dutch Bros.

Fire Slice Pizzeria

Golden Light Cafe & Cantina

iHop

Joe Taco

KFC

Longhorn Steakhouse

Los Braceros

McDonald’s

Olive Garden

Panera Bread

Taco Bell

Texas Roadhouse

Red Lobster

Sonic

Starbucks

Waffle House