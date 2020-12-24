What’s open during the holidays in the High Plains?

HANSFORD COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - According to the Hansford County Hospital District, COVID-19 vaccines were delivered today and will allow the process of vaccinating employees to begin.

"The COVID-19 vaccines represent the best of science, and they represent progress and optimism." said the announcement. "They are a promise of a brighter future. We are proud to serve our community, and we look forward to more doses becoming available in the coming months so we can vaccinate everyone."