What’s open during the holidays in the High Plains?

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Christmas Eve will bring early closings for a number of businesses on the High Plains.

What will be closed today? What will be open tomorrow? Here’s our list.

Christmas Eve Closings:

  • Walmart – Closed at 6 p.m., closed Christmas Day
  • Target – Closed at 8 p.m., closed Christmas Day
  • Sam’s Club – Closed at 6 p.m., closed Christmas Day
  • Dollar General – Closed at 10 p.m., closed Christmas Day
  • Home Depot – Closed at 5 p.m., closed Christmas Day
  • Lowe’s – Closes at 6 p.m., closed Christmas Day
  • Cracker Barrel – Closed for Christmas
  • Outback – Closed for Christmas
  • Chick-Fil-A – Closed for Christmas

Christmas Day Openings:

  • Domino’s – select locations
  • McDonald’s
  • Sonic
  • iHop
  • Waffle House
  • Denny’s
  • Starbucks
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
  • Panda Express

