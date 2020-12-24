What’s open during the holidays in the High Plains?

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Christmas Eve will bring early closings for a number of businesses on the High Plains.
What will be closed today? What will be open tomorrow? Here’s our list.
Christmas Eve Closings:
- Walmart – Closed at 6 p.m., closed Christmas Day
- Target – Closed at 8 p.m., closed Christmas Day
- Sam’s Club – Closed at 6 p.m., closed Christmas Day
- Dollar General – Closed at 10 p.m., closed Christmas Day
- Home Depot – Closed at 5 p.m., closed Christmas Day
- Lowe’s – Closes at 6 p.m., closed Christmas Day
- Cracker Barrel – Closed for Christmas
- Outback – Closed for Christmas
- Chick-Fil-A – Closed for Christmas
Christmas Day Openings:
- Domino’s – select locations
- McDonald’s
- Sonic
- iHop
- Waffle House
- Denny’s
- Starbucks
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Panda Express
