What’s next with COVID-19 vaccines in the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out in Texas, where can you get one in the High Plains? Who can get a vaccine, right now?

In Amarillo:

The Amarillo Civic Center

Texas Department of Criminal Justice Clements

Amarillo Public Health Department

Amarillo Medical specialists LLP

BSA Health System

Hillside Family Health Clinic

Joy Medical Clinic

Northwest Texas Hospital Pharmacy

Northwest Women’s and Children’s Healthcare Center

Texas Tech Family Medicine

United Pharmacies

More locations for vaccinations can be found on this interactive map from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.

The map, says Texas DHS, shows all COVID-19 vaccine providers that have received a shipment, and includes information submitted by the providers when they enrolled.

DHS advises that you contact these providers in advance to confirm location, hours, supply, and eligibility.

The Texas Vaccination Plan, details on phases 1A and 1B, and next steps can be found here.

This story will be updated as more information is released and more locations are established.