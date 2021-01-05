What’s next for vaccine rollout in the state of Texas?

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — When it comes to vaccine rollout, how close is the state of Texas from entering into the next phase?

Dr. Todd Bell, associate professor at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center said that it will be a while before the state of Texas enters Phase 1C.

Dr. Bell said the state is still working on Phase 1C and as of this moment does not know who will be in that phase. Dr. Bell said that there is still a lot of people in Phase 1B that needs to be vaccinated across the state, so the state will not move to the next phase until they feel they have the vaccine availability to do so.

“The state is unlikely to go to Phase 1C until they feel like there is a vaccine availability to make sure that all of Phase 1B have opportunities to be vaccinated first,” said Dr. Bell.

Dr. Bell added that will probably be springtime until we see a third or fourth vaccine available to help vaccination efforts.

“Right now, it’s still a little bit of a horse race as to when the third and fourth vaccines will be approved. Although I think it’s likely we will end up at least by mid-spring by able to have third and fourth vaccines potentially available,” said Dr. Bell.

Dr. Bell added that the current vaccines are not interchangeable. So if you get a first dose of the Moderna vaccine, you need to get a second dose of the same Moderna vaccine.

Dr. Bell said that we could see vaccines available for children sometime in the summertime, after making sure it is safe and effective.

Dr. Bell recommended that when the vaccine becomes available for children, that they should get it.

“If it’s something we have good data on, then children should have the benefit of those vaccines just like adults have benefits of those vaccines,” said Dr. Bell.

Dr. Bell said that if you receive both doses of vaccinated for COVID-19, you have a 90 plus percent chance of not getting a symptomatic covid infection.