AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As the unofficial start of summer once again approaches the High Plains with Memorial Day Weekend, communities are expected to spend the long holiday traveling, taking advantage of sales and special deals, and most importantly commemorating those in the United States Armed Forces who have died in the line of duty.

The public holiday also commonly features the closings of schools and businesses alongside memorial celebrations. Here’s a look at what will be closed, and what will be open, in Amarillo and around the High Plains on Memorial Day 2023.

Memorial Day Closings

City Services and Offices in Amarillo:

Amarillo City Hall, the Amarillo Public Library System, and city landfills and brush sites will be closed on Memorial Day;

The Amarillo City Transit System will also be closed, and Solid Waste Department routes have been altered for the holiday.

The US Postal Service, UPS, and FedEx:

The USPS will be closed for the public holiday, meaning no mail delivery on Memorial Day;

UPS store locations, as well as pickup and delivery services will be closed – though the UPS Express Critical service will be available;

FedEx will be closed aside from FedEx Custom Critical, with some stores open with modified hours.

Banks and the stock market:

The Federal Reserve System will be closed for the public holiday on Monday, as well as the stock market;

Many banks including Bank of America, Chase, Wells Fargo, and regional banks such as Happy State Bank will be closed on Monday, though ATMs will still be operational;

Government offices will be closed generally on Memorial Day.

What’s open on Memorial Day?

Pharmacies:

Most pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens are expected to remain open Some local pharmacies such as Martin-Tipton Pharmacy, Mxp Pharmacy, SouthPark Pharmacy, Grand Pharmacy, and others may be closed or operating with holiday hours.



Grocery and retail stores:

While some stores like Costco might be closed, most others – such as the United Family Supermarkets and related stores, Target, and Walmart – are expected to remain open;

Most retail stores are expected to remain open on Memorial Day, though some local locations might have holiday schedules.

Liquor stores:

Most states allow the sale of alcohol on Memorial Day, including Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Kansas – apart from local locations possibly operating on holiday hours individually, most stores should be open.

Restaurants and fast food:

While some local businesses might be operating on holiday schedules or closed for Memorial Day, most chain restaurants and fast-food businesses will be open.

Some community outdoor pools:

The City of Canyon’s Canyon Aqua Park (CAP) is expected to open for its summer season on Sunday – however, the facility may issue a rain check or postpone that opening due to weather conditions; The City of Amarillo previously announced that its outdoor pools will begin their summer season on Tuesday, and will not be operational on Memorial Day.

