AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Food Bank is set to receive a check from Whataburger at a presentation at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the Kids Cafe building located at 2199 SE 8th Ave.

The check, according to the HPFB, will benefit the Kids Cafe and was part of a campaign during Hunger Action Month in September.

For more information on Hunger Action Month visit the Feeding America website.