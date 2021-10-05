Whataburger raises more than $5,000 for the High Plains Food Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Whataburger raised more than $5,000 for the High Plains Food Bank.

Whataburger held a check presentation with representatives from both organizations earlier today.

The money raised will go to the High Plains Food Bank Kid’s Cafe.

The donation is part of Whataburgers Feeding Students Success Program.

“We came up with the Feeding Student Success Program across our ten state footprint and with that being said it was also a no brainer to funnel that money through our local food banks because at the end of the day we want our students in the High Plains and Amarillo area to go to school and learn and develop as peers so they don’t worry where their next meal is coming from,” said Casey Keene, Corporate Field Marketing Coordinator.

Whataburger said it hopes to feed as many kids as possible not only in the Amarillo area but across the High Plains.