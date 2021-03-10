What you need to know about CDC guidance for fully vaccinated people

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with changes to in-person visits and quarantine measures.

The CDC said people are considered to be fully vaccinated: 1) two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series, like the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or 2) two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, like Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine.

However, the CDC said if it has been less than two weeks since your shot, or if you still need to get your second dose, you are not fully protected and should continue taking all prevention steps until you are fully vaccinated.

“Essentially what that allows us to do, it allows our body to develop the good, effective immune response that takes about two weeks,” Dr. Scott Milton, Public Health Authority and Infectious Disease Specialist at Texas Tech Physicians, said.

According to the CDC, people who are fully vaccinated:

Can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask.

Can gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks, unless any of those people or anyone they live with has an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

If they have been around someone who has COVID-19, do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless they have symptoms. However, those who live in a group setting (like a correctional or detention facility or group home) and are around someone who has COVID-19, should still stay away from others for 14 days and get tested, even if they do not have symptoms.



On increased risks, Dr. Milton said, “We’ve talked about over the last year what those risks are. Certainly, individuals that are elderly, they have chronic medical conditions, have an elevated BMI, these kinds of things that we’ve talked about.”

He continued, “There are still significant restrictions that I think make sense, certainly based on our experience. They even suggest continuing to avoid medium or large gatherings and they still ask that we delay domestic or international travel on airlines. So, I think these types of guidelines will continue to be updated as we go, as we move forward and I’ll try to help clarify those as time goes on.”

BSA Hospital‘s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Michael Lamanteer, said the hospital has had fewer than five quarantined staff members for the past couple of weeks. He attributes that reduction to vaccinations.

“The stats are showing that none of those individuals that are infected in quarantine have been vaccinated. It was their choice to not be vaccinated,” Dr. Lamanteer said. “So, I think that speaks volumes of, again, we’re seeing the people that are moving forward with vaccination are getting the benefits of not getting infected, are getting the benefits now of not being quarantined, even when they have exposure.”

Dr. Lamanteer said hospital employees are still wearing PPE appropriately and masking to help prevent significant exposure.

“It’s a strong argument, I think, for all of us who are able to get vaccinated based upon meeting the appropriate criteria to really consider why we would not. Again, I think that the safety and efficacy at this point certainly is pointing in the right direction,” Dr. Lamanteer added.

The CDC said people who are fully vaccinated should still take precautions like wearing a mask, maintaining six feet of distance, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces when:

In public

Gathering with unvaccinated people from more than one other household

Visiting with an unvaccinated person who is at increased risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 or who lives with a person at increased risk

CDC guidelines also include following coronavirus rules at work.