AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – 90 years ago this year, a series of programs, regulations, public work projects, and financial reforms were introduced by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt to the American public. This would collectively be called the New Deal and the goal of the New Deal was to help the U.S. Recover from the Great Depression.

At the beginning of 1933, the United States reached its all-time highest rate of unemployment at 25%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This was months before Franklin D. Roosevelt was inaugurated as the 32nd President of the United States and after being sworn in, FDR moved swiftly on a plan to bring relief, reform, and recovery to the U.S.

“It provided things like work relief for individuals that were unemployed, also did a whole host of other things brought electricity to rural farmers in many parts of the south, sought to fix commodities prices for agriculture, sought to fix prices for, literally sometimes fix prices in certain ways for industry in the midwest. It was really a wholescale, wide-ranging attempt to revive the US economy during the dregs of the great depression in the early 1930s,” said Dr. Tim Bowman, head of the Department of History at WTAMU.

The New Deal was split into two segments, the first New Deal and second New Deal, and Dr. Bowman said the first New Deal was to provide short-term immediate relief to Americans, while the second New Deal, which kicked off around 1935 focused on longer-term fixes.

“One for example in 1933, there was a bill called the Agricultural Adjustment Act which was an attempt to prop up prices for things like cotton for farmers who were struggling, The Emergency Banking Act, which was an attempt to get banks back on their feet and help create the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to provide insurance for individuals’ deposits in the banking system… so that was the first New Deal, it was an attempt to meet immediate needs when people were suffering,” said Bowman, “The second New Deal, which most historians say kicked in around 1935 or so, focused more on long-term fixes, and what that did was really reorient in a large-scale kind of way the relationship between the federal government and the people in the United States. So, these would be things like Social Security, which passed in 1935… the minimum wage, for example, the Fair Labor Standard Act, the idea people needed to be paid time and a half if they worked over 40 hours per week, collective bargaining rights for unions, so for workers to gather together and put a price on their labor.”

This platform would create a multitude of agencies to carry out the three R’s of the New Deal.

“This is where you see the creation of agencies like the Civil Conservation Corps, the Works Progress Administration, the Public Works Administration, the National Youth Administration, and countless others,” said Texas Historical Commission National Register Historian Alyssa Gerszewski.

Since so many agencies were introduced during the New Deal and with their use of acronyms, it resulted in them being called “Alphabet soup” or “Alphabet soup agencies.”

AAA, Agricultural Adjustment Administration 1933 BCLB, Bituminous Coal Labor Board 1935 CAA, Civil Aeronautics Authority 1938 CCC, Civilian Conservation Corps 1933 CCC, Commodity Credit Corporation 1933 CWA, Civil Works Administration 1933 FCA, Farm Credit Administration 1933 FCC, Federal Communications Commission 1934 FCIC, Federal Crop Insurance Corporation 1938 FDIC, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation 1933 FERA, Federal Emergency Relief Agency 1933 FFMC, Federal Farm Mortgage Corporation 1934 FHA, Federal Housing Administration 1934 FLA, Federal Loan Agency 1939 FSA, Farm Security Administration 1937 FSA, Federal Security Agency 1939 FWA, Federal Works Agency 1939 HOLC, Home Owners Loan Corporation 1933 MLB, Maritime Labor Board 1938 NBCC, National Bituminous Coal Commission 1935 NLB, National Labor Board 1933 NLRB, National Labor Relations Board 1935 NRAB, National Railroad Adjustment Board 1934 NRA, National Recovery Administration 1933 NRB, National Resources Board 1934 NRC, National Resources Committee 1935 NRPB, National Resources Planning Board 1939 NYA, National Youth Administration 1935 PWA, Public Works Administration 1933 RA, Resettlement Administration 1935 REA, Rural Electrification Administration 1935 RFC, Reconstruction Finance Corporation 1932 RRB, Railroad Retirement Board 1935 SCS, Soil Conservation Service 1935 SEC, Securities and Exchange Commission 1934 SSB, Social Security Board 1935 TNEC, Temporary National Economic Committee 1938 TVA, Tennessee Valley Authority 1933 USEP, United States Employment Service 1933 USHA, United States Housing Authority 1937 USMC, United States Maritime Commission 1936 WPA, Works Progress Administration 1935 WPA, Name changed to Works Projects Administration 1939 According to Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidental Library and Museum

Gerszewski said funds from the New Deal were passed on to the counties, and then to the local communities.

She added aspects of the New Deal still can be seen today.

“The legacy of the New Deal depends on how you are looking at it, if you are looking at things like Social Security, which are tremendously impactful to this day and something that is very common in society today or you see the Texas state parks, which everybody loves to visit them, they are wonderful resources… So there are physical legacies and maybe things that are less tangible that we don’t think about, but the new deal touches a lot of different aspects of the economy,” said Gerszewski.

Dr. Bowman said the New Deal also leaves behind a political legacy.

“The New Deal defines for generations what it means to be a liberal democratic in the modern political system. Of, course, there is going to be a section of society that is in line with that kind of politics and that kind of philosophy and then there is going to be a portion of society that has a problem with that. Questions of, ‘Does the government, under the auspices of things like the New Deal interfere with people’s individual liberties too much?’ ‘Is it too big?’ ‘Do people become overly reliant upon things like Social Security and does that need to change?’ This then examples the bulk of domestic politics in the United States for the rest of the 20th century, what kind of role should the government have in people’s lives?… There is a small rift that develops in the 30s, that I think gets bigger over time over this question of the government’s role in people’s lives. While that doesn’t necessarily have everything to do with the New Deal, that is something that politically that really raises to the fore…I see, for me the political division in the country today a lot of those I think echo some of the things that supporters and critics were saying as far back as the 1930s,” said Bowman.

According to the Texas Secretary of State Office, in the 1928 election, Texans voted for Herbert Hoover, and in 1932 overwhelmingly selected FDR over Hoover.

“Right before the Great Depression in 1928, I believe the Panhandle went for the Republican candidate for the first time in that election, but it certainly Hoover, a lot of people considered him a failure for a wide variety of reasons and made them willing to give FDR a chance, it’s pretty astounding the widespread level of support that FDR won,” said Bowman.

1928 Alfred Smith Dem 341,032 Herbert Hoover Rep 367,036 Norman Thomas Soc 722 William Foster Com 209 1932 Franklin Roosevelt Dem 760,348 Herbert Hoover Rep 97,959 William Foster Com 207 Jacksonian 104 W. H. Harvey Liberty 324 Norman Thomas Soc 4,450 1936 Franklin Roosevelt Dem 734,485 Alfred Landon Rep 103,874 Norman Thomas Soc 1,075 Earl Browder Com 253 D. Leigh Colvin Prohi 514 William Lemke Union 3,281 1940 Franklin Roosevelt Dem 840,151 Wendell Willkie Rep 199,152 Norman Thomas Soc 728 Roger Babson Prohi 925 Earl Browder Com 212 1944 Franklin Roosevelt Dem 821,605 Thomas Dewey Rep 191,425 Norman Thomas Soc 594 Claude Watson Prohi 1,017 Gerald L. K. Smith Am. 1st 251 Texas Regulars 135,439 According to the Texas Secretary of State Office

Dr. Bowman said some aspects of the New Deal were questioned.

“The Agricultural Adjustment Act, so fixing prices of commodities is that even constitutional? The courts found that it was not. There were people, there is a great book by a journalist named Timothy Egan called “The Worst Hard Time,” that chronicles the Dust Bowl and what happened here in this area. One of the things Egan talks about in his book were farmers in the Dalhart area who resented the government’s kind of line on agriculture, that agriculture on the High Plains was too capital intensive, there wasn’t attention paid to environmental issues, and that what led to the erosion of the topsoil in the Dust Bowl and there were some farmers who felt that was kind of a judgemental attitude to take…and under the auspices of the Resettlement Administration, which was a way to pay for farmers to essentially move out of an area and reestablish themselves in other places, that the government was judgemental toward people,” said Bowman.

Some of the United States Supreme Court cases brought against the New Deal included: