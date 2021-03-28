What was Panhandle life like in The Roaring Twenties? Find out at PPHM’s ‘Prohibition Exhibition’

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This century’s 20th year was a year like no other. Most of the people living on Earth currently have never seen a year like 2020.

For most of us, if we never see another year like 2020 again, it’ll be too soon.

But let’s go back a little over 100 years ago. The Roaring Twenties. Prohibition was the big deal back then. What was the Panhandle like during those times? How was life in Amarillo then? You can find the answers to those questions and a lot more at The Prohibition Exhibition at the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum (PPHM), located on the West Texas A&M University campus in Canyon.

According to the History channel website, Prohibition in the 1920’s, was a constitutional ban on the manufacture, sale and transportation of alcoholic beverages in the United States from 1920 to 1933 under terms of the Eighteenth Amendment.

Although Prohibition’s restrictions were nationwide, they didn’t stop the Amarillo area or the Panhandle from having a vibrant nightlife scene. Back then, Amarillo was a town that was still in the midst of being settled and finding its roots.

There was a population boom, the Old Tascosa Bar, the Bowery District, speakeasies filled with jazz, gambling, and yes, alcohol. Even with Prohibition’s wide-reaching impact, Amarillo was still a happening place.

But Prohibition’s impact didn’t stop at the alcohol industry. Stephanie Price, the Marketing Director at PPHM and the Curator of The Prohibition Exhibition, said the impact of Prohibition was far-reaching.

“It changed fashion, it changed the ways we do things,” said Price. “It changed how the alcohol industry is regulated. Organized crime wasn’t a thing before the 1920’s. So it had a giant impact.”

The Panhandle area also had a significant part in integration and race relations in the 1920’s. With jazz music being one of the featured genres in many of the speakeasies in those times, the music brought many African-American jazz singers like Bessy Smith into unexpected places.

“We also have Bessy Smith featured in our exhibition,” Price said. “Bessy was an incredible jazz singer. We don’t necessarily have evidence that she performed here, she’s part of the larger story of how African-American jazz singers were able to sing in these speakeasies, and how a little bit of integration happened well before the time that it happened fully in our country. So it was really a great start in how it tells a really important story about racial divides and how she was revered as this jazz singer, but the second she stepped off the stage, she wasn’t really welcome there anymore. So it tells a really important story.”

Another cool feature of the exhibit? If you want to hear what a singer like Bessy Smith sounds like, just hold your phone over the QR code, and let the music and the graphics tell the rest of the story.

While the exhibit focuses mainly on Amarillo and the Panhandle, it also tells stories of other important figures of that time.

“We tell the stories of mobsters and all the fun stuff as well that people really love to learn about. And tell the stories how the breweries survived, how alcohol was being shipped around the country, ” Price said.

PPHM is the largest history museum in Texas. It has three floors of artifacts, and the fourth floor is filled with archives. And get this, PPHM has almost three million artifacts! With more coming soon.

Admission to PPHM is $12.50 for adults, $6.00 for kids ages 4-12, and free for kids under 4. Discounts are available for seniors and veterans. PPHM is following WTAMU COVID-19 protocols, so face coverings are required and social distancing is enforced.

For more information on PPHM, including how to make reservations (highly encouraged), visit panhandleplains.org.