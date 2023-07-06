AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Even after the festivities of the Fourth of July have ended around the High Plains, the month still has weeks of spectacle and entertainment in the Amarillo area’s hot spots of arts and culture.

As noted by the city of Amarillo, shows and exhibits open for visitors and audiences in July include:

The Do Portugal Circus will be running at the Starlight Ranch Event Center until Sunday, July 9, with tickets available here. The show includes an international cast of acrobats, motorcycle daredevils, comedians, aerialists, jugglers, and more for a one-and-a-half-hour family show.

The Simulated Universe immersive art experience “Synchronicity” will run through Saturday, July 8 at 1215 SW 20th, offering a world of adventure, mysteries, and nostalgic artifacts. Time slots can be booked online here.

“Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition” will be on display for visitors until July 27 at the Amarillo Art Institute, featuring a collection of the world-famous paintings of the Vatican in a face-to-face format.

Running until Aug. 27, works from award-winning artist and songwriter Terry Allen will be on display at the Amarillo Museum of Art with free admission for visitors.

The TEXAS Outdoor Musical remains an ongoing highlight of Palo Duro Canyon, with its 57th Summer Season running until Aug. 5. Tickets to the iconic musical can also have a dinner package, and shows run weekly from Tuesdays through Sundays.

The Archive Collection of the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum will be on display until July 29. The art featured in the exhibit is rarely seen by the public and features iconic Quarter Horses. Not only is the AQHA responsible for the exhibit, but also the ‘Hoof Prints’ horse statue displays found around Amarillo.

The Amarillo Museum of Art will be showcasing the works of internationally-acclaimed sculpture artist Jun Kaneko until Sept. 3, with admission free for the public.

The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum will display an exhibition exploring the body of work and life of Gisella Loeffler until Sept. 3, who mixed Indigenous and Hispanic motifs with her native Austro-Hungarian folk art traditions and left a lasting influence on art in the High Plains.

Further day-to-day entertainment, weekly offerings and events, and plans for the rest of the year can be found both on the MyHighPlains.com events calendar and the Visit Amarillo website.