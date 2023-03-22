AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – While residents of the Texas Panhandle may be starting to struggle with allergies as winter shifts over into spring, others are also considering taking advantage of the warmer weather to start seasonal gardening or other homesteading projects like raising chickens.

However, it can be difficult to know when fruits and vegetables will have the best chance to thrive on the High Plains, and others still might have questions regarding how to set up a home for new feathered family members without running afoul of either fowl or city ordinance.

MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of fruits and vegetables ready to plant this season on the High Plains, according to the Farmer’s Almanac, as well as resources for welcoming chickens and other barnyard fowl in with the spring.

Seeds to start indoors:

March Bok Choy (March 10 – March 25) Cantaloupes (March 25 – April 1) Cucumbers (March 25 – April 1) Kohlrabi (March 10 – March 25) Lettuce (March 10 – March 25) Swiss Chard (March 10 – March 25) Watermelon (March 25 – April 1)

April Pumpkins (April 1 – April 15)



Seedlings and transplants:

March Broccoli (March 25 – April 15) Cabbage (March 25 – April 8) Cauliflower (March 25 – April 15) Fava Beans (March 3 – March 25) Kale (March 25 – April 15)

April Basil (April 22 – May 13) Bell Peppers (April 29 – May 13) Bok Choy (April 29 – May 13) Celery (April 29 – May 13) Jalapeño Peppers (April 29 – May 13) Kohlrabi (April 1 – April 8) Lettuce (April 8 – May 6) Oregano (April 22 – May 13) Rosemary (April 29 – May 20) Sage (April 22 – May 6) Swiss Chard (April 1 – April 8) Thyme (April 22 – May 13) Tomatoes (April 29 – May 20)

May Cantaloupes (May 6 – May 20) Cucumbers (May 6 – May 20) Eggplants (May 6 – May 20) Pumpkins (May 6 – May 20) Tomatillos (May 13 – May 27) Watermelons (May 6 – May 20)



Seeds to plant outdoors:

March Carrots (March 18 – April 1) Chives (March 25 – April 1) Onions (March 25 – April 15) Parsley (March 25 – April 8) Peas (March 10 – April 1) Potatoes (March 25 – April 8) Spinach (March 10 – April 1) Turnips (March 25 – April 15)

April Arugula (April 8 – April 22) Beets (April 8 – April 29) Cilantro (April 22 – May 6) Dill (April 22 – May 27) Green Beans (April 29 – May 20) Parsnips (April 1 – April 22)

May Corn (May 6 – May 27) Okra (May 6 – May 20) Sweet Potatoes (May 13 – May 27) Winter Squash (May 6 – June 3) Zucchini (May 6 – June 3)



Raising chickens in city limits

While city ordinances vary, the City of Amarillo allows residents in residential areas to keep up to four barnyard fowl per quarter acre, including chickens, ducks, geese, peacocks, guineas, and turkeys. The city’s municipal code also details that no more than 25% of any chicken flock can be made up of male birds, and there can be no more than one rooster per chicken flock consisting of fewer than four birds.

For those considering raising chickens in the Amarillo city limits, experts such as those from Texas A&M AgriLife and others from resources such as The Backyard Chicken Project have published tips, tricks, and other resources for beginners. Alongside informative handouts from AgriLife and other available publications from the university and the backyard poultry community, those involved in city poultry rearing have suggested that interested people keep a few questions in mind:

What are your expectations for raising a barnyard flock? Are you interested for the satisfaction of producing eggs and/or meat, or making a profit, or reducing food bills?

How will you provide housing for the flock? Different strategies for sheltering a flock may be needed depending on whether a person rents or owns their home or plans to have a coop building and/or chicken run make a permanent addition to a yard. Chickens also need a minimum of three square feet of space per bird, and more than double that if there will not be an enclosed outdoor space for them to use as a run.

Is there a plan for arranging for care for the chickens for at least five to 10 years?

Is there a strategy in place for keeping the coop and other environments the flock will be interacting with clean, and minimizing contact with disease and predators?

What is the plan for providing needed vaccinations, food and water, and clean bedding and nesting materials for the flock?

How will the flock impact the rest of the land involved? Do other gardening projects need to be moved or otherwise fortified to protect against wandering beaks?

However, despite upfront costs and considerations on a practical and policy level, many involved in the world of backyard poultry promote caring for the “pets with benefits” as fun and entertaining. For many, the commitment and work needed are worth the benefits of possible long-term cost savings and personal enrichment, and a project of increasing popularity to consider coming into the warmer half of the year.